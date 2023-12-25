Street Prize Postcode Lottery falls in Hoofddorp: sixteen addresses can distribute a million

Maarten from Hoofddorp with the check for 157,894 euros.© Photo Postcode Lottery

Jacco van Oostveen

Yesterday at 9:59 PM

Hoofddorp

The street prize of the Postcode Lottery has fallen in Hoofddorp. Sixteen addresses in Annie Mankes-Zernikestraat may distribute a total of 1 million euros.

The winning postal code (2135 PL) was announced on Sunday evening in the Christmas special of the RTL4 program ‘All you need is love’.

The amounts won depend on the number of tickets the participants play with. Participants in possession of one ticket won 52,561 euros.

Martijn Krabbé was allowed to present Karin and Maarten with a check for 157,894 euros on behalf of the Postcode Lottery. The prize winners responded with surprise and joy: “We would like to help our children so that they can live on their own. We can use this great prize for that!”

Ben and Lourdes receive a check from Martijn Krabbé.© Photo Postcode Lottery

Ben and Lourdes also won prizes. They play one ticket and win 52,631 euros: “Our dream is to go on a trip to Japan. We will certainly do that now. And we like to share it with the children.”

A woman and her ex-husband, who jointly owned two lottery tickets, were allowed to divide 105,122.

This is the second time in a week that the street price has fallen in this region. A week ago the million fell in the PC Hooftstraat in Driehuis.

The Postcode Lottery winner of 58.9 million euros falls on January 1.

Also Read:  Luís Amado believes that interest rates “may start to fall” from the second half of 2024

Also read: ‘Well, that’s a nice amount’. Three-house residents from nine households together win 1 million euros

