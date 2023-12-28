Strengthen your defense against cancer with 5 tips for good health.

#Strengthen #defense #cancer #tips #good #health

cancer It is a disease whose number of patients is continually increasing all over the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

It is a disease whose number of patients is continually increasing all over the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Factors affecting body changes include 3 factors: genetics, environment, and lifestyle.

About 40% of cancers can be prevented and the chance of developing the disease can be reduced. By living a healthy daily life

The world is facing the problem of sick people.cancerthat is continually increasing The World Health Organization or WHO reports that the number of new cancer patients in 2020 is as high as 19 million and that it is expected that It will increase up to 27 million people in 2030, of which 80% of cancer patients will be in low- and middle-income countries due to problems in accessing screening services. Promote health and prevent disease

In 2020, WHO reported the number of patientscancerNew cases in Thailand are 190,636 people, or 1 in 6 Thai people are sick with cancer and 124,866 people die per year. This means that every hour, up to 14 people die from cancer, which is the number one cause of death. Thai things (380,400 deaths from NCDs, or 44 people per hour) This increasing number is a result of the increasing number of elderly people. Environmental factors, pollution, chemicals, infectious diseases, and lifestyle behaviors that adversely affect health.

It’s known that no one wants to get cancer, so doctors think it’s best to prevent it. To understand how to fight and increase the chance of preventing cancer.

However, the doctor would like to tell you about the factors that affect changes in the body. Which consists of 3 factors:

1. Genetics of some cancer patients Caused by genetic factors Even though we cannot change our genes or stop time, But living a healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk. Moreover, now cancer risk can be checked by genetic code testing (Genetic Testing).

2. Environment and the effects of global warming (Global Warming), problems with PM2.5 dust, various toxic fumes, and chemical contamination, etc., causing modern people to be exposed to toxins in the womb. Even the environment can change. But it requires the cooperation of many people.

3. Lifestyle (Lifestyle): lack of sleep, stress, letting yourself get fat lack of exercise Unhealthy food Cigarettes and alcohol It is a cause of cancer. Including increasing the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease.

“Changing your lifestyle is something that doctors want everyone to pay attention to and give great importance to. Approximately 40% of cancers can be prevented and reduce the chance of disease by living a healthy daily life ( Healthy Lifestyle) because it is an important factor that we can change by ourselves starting today. Dr. Amp would like to summarize 5 tips for taking care of your health to strengthen your defenses to fight cancer. I’m here for everyone.”

1. Don’t lose sleep.

Sleep is extremely important. Because this is the time when the body repairs itself. Research from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study was published in July. 2023, which involved 14,851 people, found that people who slept less than 6 hours had a 41% increased risk of cancer compared to people who slept 6-8 hours per night. which is expected to be caused by interference Circadian rhythms affect melatonin levels and the body’s immune system. as well as hormone production and metabolic processes which can promote tumor formation

Poor quality sleep It also results in a reduction in telomere length. which is an indicator of cell degeneration From a study of a group of middle-aged women Published in the Journal of Aging Research in 2011, it was found that groups with sleep quality problems There is a reduction in telomere length.

Doctors recommend that adults should sleep 7-9 hours, go to bed before 10:00 p.m. and wake up at the same time regularly. for the body to produce melatonin (sleep hormone) and growth hormone (Hormones that slow down aging) fully

2. Don’t let yourself get fat. and eat healthy food

Obesity increases the risk of many types of cancer, such as breast cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer, and kidney cancer, because excess fat cells increase levels of inflammatory substances and insulin resistance ( Insulin resistance) including increased levels of many hormones which promotes the growth of cancer cells

Obesity is caused by the accumulation of too much fat in the body. Assessing obesity by body weight Or the body mass index (BMI) may give inaccurate results. The easiest way to diagnose obesity is by measuring your waist circumference (women should be no more than 32 inches, men no more than 36 inches). The other most standard method is to check body composition with a DEXA scan (Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry). To measure body fat mass Middle-aged men and women should not have more than 28% and 32% fat mass, respectively.

The causes of obesity are caused by many factors. But one of the main reasons is that eating is not healthy. Especially eating processed meat (Processed meat) and red meat (Red meat), dairy products that are high in fat such as cheese, cream, butter, and lack of dietary fiber.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies processed meats such as sausages, salami, ham, bacon, etc. as carcinogenic to humans (Group 1), with sufficient evidence in humans that consuming every 50 grams of processed meat or About 3 scoops of rice per day Increases colon cancer risk by 18%

The IARC classifies red meat such as beef, lamb, and pork in Group 2A, possibly carcinogenic to humans. Eating 100 grams of red meat per day, or about 6 servings of rice, increases the risk of colon cancer by 17%.

The main culprits are nitrites and nitrates, both added and naturally occurring substances. That makes these foods carcinogenic. When ingested, it forms the compound N-nitroso in the digestive tract. which is toxic and destroys the intestinal wall cells

Therefore, doctors advise you to avoid eating processed meat. and control the amount of red meat eaten Choose a lean type. or turn to eating fish Chicken without skin or plant-based diet such as beans, tofu, and eating a variety of fruits and vegetables at every meal Because plant foods are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. and phytochemicals which, when combined, can help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Research published in the Nutrition Journal in 2015 looked at eating patterns. Both colon cancer patients and those without cancer. It was found that foods in the meat group increased the risk of colon cancer by 1.84 times, while eating foods in the vegetable group helped reduce the risk.

3. Exercise regularly.

Data from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and NIH (National Institutes of Health) report that regular exercise At least 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Reduces the risk of up to 8 types of cancer, in addition to the benefits of controlling body weight and preventing obesity. It also promotes the functioning of the immune system. Accelerates the movement of food in the intestines. Thus reducing exposure to carcinogens in the digestive tract.

Doctors recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Or exercise at a high intensity for 75-100 minutes per week. Mixed with exercise to increase muscle strength. At least 2 times a week and practice additional balance.

4. Dangerous substances and behaviors, pollution, PM2.5, cigarettes, alcohol.

Drinking alcohol increases the risk of 7 types of cancer. The ethanol in alcohol irritates the digestive system. damage to cells The chemical acetaldehyde damages cells and stops the cells from repairing this damage. Drinking alcohol increases estrogen and insulin levels. Makes cells divide more often Increases the chance of developing cancer cells

Alcohol changes the cells of the mouth and throat. Easier to absorb harmful chemicals People who smoke and drink alcohol together are more likely to develop mouth or throat cancer than those who smoke or drink alcohol alone.

Although the IARC classifies smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer (Group 1), many lung cancer cases are still found among non-smokers. because of air pollution outside the building and exposure to other inhaled substances such as PM2.5 dust and household fuel combustion. Secondhand smoke, asbestos, certain metals, organic chemicals And industrial work, such as rubber production, construction, or painting, is also associated with lung cancer risk.

Doctors understand that pollution is something that is difficult for us to avoid. If anyone can install an air filter in their home. It’s enough to help reduce the risk. Or if anyone has free time to travel to areas with clean air. To avoid dust and pollution, it helps a bit as well.

5. Don’t be stressed.

Stress, depression and anxiety are linked to heart disease risk. Stroke and dementia There is research in Germany. It was found that people with symptoms of depression There is an 18% increased risk of being diagnosed with cancer. All of this risk may be related to telomere shortening. It was found that people who are stressed have cells that are 11 years older than people who are not stressed. Because when cells are old, it means that the risk of disease increases as well.

There are many ways to manage stress. Starting with getting enough sleep. Find a hobby to do, exercise, practice mindfulness, meditate, walk, and do volunteer activities. Because there is research that confirms the benefits of volunteering for a long life. and a reduced incidence of depressive symptoms

If anyone wants to avoid cancer The doctor recommends starting today and taking care of your health with 5 simple tips and regularly checking your health. Because prevention is better than cure. Come join us in creating a healthy society with Dr. Amp.

