Strengthening parliamentary cooperation at the center of talks between Talbi Alami and a delegation of the Kuwait-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group

#Strengthening #parliamentary #cooperation #center #talks #Talbi #Alami #delegation #KuwaitMorocco #Parliamentary #Friendship #Group

During these talks which took place in the presence of the president of the Morocco-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship Group, Elabbes Mrhari, and the ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Rabat, Abdullatif Al-Yahya, the two parties examined the means of strengthening bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation and addressed a number of issues of common interest, both at the regional and international level, indicates a press release from the Chamber.

On this occasion, Mr. Talbi Alami recalled the depth of the historical relations uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Kuwait under the wise leadership of the leaders of the two countries, and reiterated his thanks for the continued support of the State of Kuwait. Kuwait to the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and its national sovereignty, while welcoming the constant position of this brother country in favor of the Moroccan character of the Sahara.

He also highlighted the dynamics that Morocco is experiencing, as well as the projects in which it is engaged under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, particularly in the socio-economic areas, investment, innovation and renewable energies.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives also stressed the importance of consolidating parliamentary cooperation between the two legislative institutions and exchanging expertise, experiences and visits, adding that the House ensures to coordinate and consult with its Kuwaiti counterpart within various international parliamentary organizations, notably the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

For his part, the president of the Kuwait-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group conveyed to Mr. Talbi El Alami the greetings of his counterpart, Ahmed Abdulaziz Jassim Al Sadoun, President of the National Assembly of Kuwait, highlighting the depth of good relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, as well as the understanding and consensus characterizing them.

He indicated that the Kingdom has acquired considerable weight and importance internationally thanks to the achievements it has made in recent years in many fields, reiterating the support of the State of Kuwait to the issue of integrity territorial territory of the Kingdom of Morocco and the autonomy initiative.

He, in this context, affirmed that Kuwait supports the full sovereignty of the Kingdom over its Sahara, in accordance with the foreign policy of the State of Kuwait based on balance, listening and the right to full sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, emphasizing the importance of bilateral and multilateral parliamentary coordination and in different parliamentary forums to strengthen dialogue and guarantee continuous and effective communication.

The Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation includes, in addition to the president of the Kuwait-Morocco Friendship Group, Hamad Mohammed Al-Matar, members of the National Assembly, Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi, Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Masoud, Saud Abdulaziz Al-Raqam and Mohammed Hameedi Al-Omairi.