Strict Leiden bicycle policy is official. The municipality will remove them from January

Possible abandoned bicycle on the Maresingel.

Yesterday at 1:55 PM

Leiden

By designating the entire city as an enforcement area, the mayor and aldermen formalized the stricter abandoned bicycle policy this week. From January 1, Leiden will remove bicycles that have been left untouched in the same place for too long.

The municipality has hired two additional employees who will hang labels on apparently abandoned bicycles from January. If they are still there after 28 days, the bicycles will be taken to the depot at Willem Barentszstraat 20. Owners then have 42 days to collect them for a fee. The bicycles are then refurbished by the Department Store and sold again, or picked up by the old ironmonger.

Storage period

At the three Leiden train stations the maximum storage period is 14 days – this was already the case at Leiden Central Station.

Although the municipality has designated the entire city as an enforcement area, this will not be so strict in practice, according to bicycle councilor Ashley North (GroenLinks). “We only do this in places where bicycles are really in the way or if there are complaints about it.”