Strict Leiden bicycle policy is official. The municipality will remove them from January

#Strict #Leiden #bicycle #policy #official #municipality #remove #January

Possible abandoned bicycle on the Maresingel.© Photo Mediahuis

Binnert Jan Glastra

Yesterday at 1:55 PM

Leiden

By designating the entire city as an enforcement area, the mayor and aldermen formalized the stricter abandoned bicycle policy this week. From January 1, Leiden will remove bicycles that have been left untouched in the same place for too long.

The municipality has hired two additional employees who will hang labels on apparently abandoned bicycles from January. If they are still there after 28 days, the bicycles will be taken to the depot at Willem Barentszstraat 20. Owners then have 42 days to collect them for a fee. The bicycles are then refurbished by the Department Store and sold again, or picked up by the old ironmonger.

Storage period

At the three Leiden train stations the maximum storage period is 14 days – this was already the case at Leiden Central Station.

Although the municipality has designated the entire city as an enforcement area, this will not be so strict in practice, according to bicycle councilor Ashley North (GroenLinks). “We only do this in places where bicycles are really in the way or if there are complaints about it.”

Also Read:  Prof. Boyan Durankev: China's economic development and its role as a center of global influence

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
Posted on
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News