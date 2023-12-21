Strike among Channel Tunnel staff, train traffic comes to a standstill

#Strike #among #Channel #Tunnel #staff #train #traffic #standstill

AFPStranded travelers at Gare du Nord station in Paris

NOS News•today, 3:34 PM•Adjusted today, 4:52 PM

A strike has broken out among French employees of the Channel Tunnel between France and England. This is reported by Getlink, the operator of the tunnel under the Channel. It is not known how long the strike will last.

As a result of the strike, train traffic between the two countries is at a standstill. The terminals in France and England are also closed.

According to the company, employees have rejected a bonus of 1,000 euros and are demanding three times that amount. Trade unions could not yet be reached by news agencies for a response.

Stranded

Affected travelers say on social media that they have been stranded at various stations, including London St. Pancras International and Brussels South. People also say that Christmas plans are in danger of falling through.

There are also travelers who say they are stuck on trains. “We recommend that you postpone your trip if possible, even if it is until tomorrow,” train operator Eurostar reports.

NS International also advises travelers to postpone, change or cancel their trip. People who would travel on a canceled train will receive information by email, NS reports.