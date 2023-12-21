Strike among Channel Tunnel staff, train traffic comes to a standstill

#Strike #among #Channel #Tunnel #staff #train #traffic #standstill
AFPStranded travelers at Gare du Nord station in Paris

NOS News•today, 3:34 PM•Adjusted today, 4:52 PM

A strike has broken out among French employees of the Channel Tunnel between France and England. This is reported by Getlink, the operator of the tunnel under the Channel. It is not known how long the strike will last.

As a result of the strike, train traffic between the two countries is at a standstill. The terminals in France and England are also closed.

According to the company, employees have rejected a bonus of 1,000 euros and are demanding three times that amount. Trade unions could not yet be reached by news agencies for a response.

Stranded

Affected travelers say on social media that they have been stranded at various stations, including London St. Pancras International and Brussels South. People also say that Christmas plans are in danger of falling through.

There are also travelers who say they are stuck on trains. “We recommend that you postpone your trip if possible, even if it is until tomorrow,” train operator Eurostar reports.

NS International also advises travelers to postpone, change or cancel their trip. People who would travel on a canceled train will receive information by email, NS reports.

Also Read:  Parent company Vans, The North Face and Timberland reports data breach after cyber attack - IT Pro - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News