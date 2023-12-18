Strike at PKO BP. More than 200 agency branches were not opened

#Strike #PKO #agency #branches #opened

Today, over 200 PKO BP agency branches across the country have not been opened. First, 161 franchisees went on strike, and more joined in the morning. They are not satisfied with the way they settle accounts with the bank and they also feel ignored by the management. They threaten to not extend the contracts, and this would be a big problem for the bank – agency branches constitute almost a quarter of all bank branches. Negotiations are ongoing.

Today before noon, go to the PKO BP headquarters at ul. A group of over 50 agents out of 161 who have been on strike since the morning arrived at Puławska in Warsaw. Branches closed for one day are a warning to the bank authorities. Some of the agents remained in the main hall of the building, while a group of approximately 20 people, headed by attorney Dominika Pietrzak, entered the offices for talks with the management board and directors of the bank.

This meeting will mainly concern talks on further cooperation between the bank and agents, and above all, the rules of remunerating agents, says attorney Dominika Pietrzak, who represents 161 agents, on RMF FM. Agents point out that the current conditions under which they work are absolutely non-market and, taking into account the costs of their business, it is unprofitable to continue running this business. That’s why today we meet, among others: with a member of the management board to talk about what this cooperation should look like, the agents want to present their demands – she added.

Franchisees cannot discuss the details of settlements with the bank, as the contract prohibits them from doing so. They are restrained in their words and do not want to escalate the conflict.

It should be noted that attempts have been made to talk to the management board since the beginning of this year, but no one has presented specific solutions, says Dominika Pietrzak.

The PKO BP authorities do not agree with this. In a statement sent to RMF FM, they emphasize that “recently, entrepreneurs cooperating with the bank have received information about planned changes to the terms of cooperation, which, in our opinion, are beneficial for agents.”

The phrase “according to them” is key, because pilots of these new solutions were carried out in several agencies and these pilots clearly showed that the financial results were even lower than before the introduction of this solution – replies Dominika Pietrzak. Agents do not agree to these proposals, they believe they are even more harmful than the conditions under which they currently work. And that’s why they want to talk about it in detail at this meeting. So far, the position of agents has not been respected at all and there has been no reliable dialogue regarding how agencies work, what operating costs they incur and what their actual remuneration is, he says.

In its statement, the bank emphasizes that “cooperation with agents is a permanent and important element of customer service for the bank. We do not plan to liquidate our partner network. On the contrary: wherever there is a need to establish a PKO Bank Polski branch, we encourage entrepreneurs to cooperate with us.” .

The numbers also prove how important a part of PKO BP customer service franchisees are. The bank has 924 of its own retail branches, and there are 297 agency branches. Often, agencies are closest to the inhabitants of smaller towns or villages.

“We are open to further talks with our partners that will allow us to continue cooperation,” the bank’s authorities emphasize in a statement.

I hope that we will be able to reach an agreement, that’s what we count on. We are absolutely open to substantive discussion, we hope that on the other hand there will also be substantive discussion – replies the representative of the agents.