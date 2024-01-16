Strike selection of Gerena: Three before transfer to Levski

#Strike #selection #Gerena #transfer #Levski

The management of Levski continues to work on the selection of the team. The responsible factors of “Gerena” are currently negotiating with three targeted players, “Tema Sport” claims.

The Blues want to strengthen with a right-back, a central defender and a midfielder. For now, the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium will not be in a hurry to attract them and want to negotiate the best conditions for the club by holding talks with the players’ managers.

It is clear to everyone that Levski cannot afford to pay transfer fees and stops at attracting free agents. The defender and the midfielder will be substitutes for Jeremy Petris and Andrian Kraev, for whom it is already clear that they will not continue wearing the blue team.

The central defender must strengthen the competition in this area, and it is not excluded that a transfer of Jose Cordoba will be reached. There is serious interest in the Panamanian from abroad, but it is not yet clear whether Gerena will accept any of the offers for him.

To a large extent, bringing in the three players will end the selection. There have been reports that the people of Sofia are interested in the Norwegian right-back Sturla Ottesen, but it is not clear whether negotiations are underway with him.

The Blues have already given up on the signing of Jonata Machado, as the midfielder has demanded a higher salary than originally agreed.

Brazilian manager Jerry Pereira, who is helping with Levski’s selection, is currently close to the team in the Turkish resort of Antalya.

The former player of Slavia and Loko Sofia was the basis of the attraction of Fabio Lima, and it is not excluded that he will now cooperate with the blues for one of the targeted players. He was spotted in the company of the impresario of the new addition to the capital – Tulio Sousa.

Pereira also contributed seriously to the arrival of the other Brazilian footballers at Gerena.