Striker is chasing the goal record – Will Kane continue to keep up with Lewandowski? – Sports

    Harry Kane has 21 goals in the Bundesliga after 15 games. Robert Lewandowski’s all-time record is in danger.

    Legend: He celebrates almost every game Harry Kane is attacking Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal mark. Keystone/Matthias Schrader

    When Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the season in Augsburg on the last matchday of the 2020/21 season, the Polish Bayern striker broke Gerd Müller’s record from the 1971/72 season. The popular opinion at the time was that Lewandowski’s record would also stand for many years.

    47 goals this season is not unrealistic for Kane

    What you couldn’t have guessed: that Bayern would sign a 100 million euro man in the summer of 2023. Since Harry Kane stormed the record champions, the 41-goal mark has been wobbling. What is astonishing is how the two exceptional strikers have moved in lockstep so far:

    Balance sheet after 15 games

    Kane 23/24

    Weather 20/21

    Number of goals 21 21 Multi-goal games 6 6 Games with 1 goal 6 6 Games without a goal 3 3

    After 15 rounds, both players averaged 1.4 goals per game. Lewandowski’s average was 1.4 at the end of the season. Should Kane play through and maintain this value, then the 30-year-old Englishman would pulverize the record and score somewhere in the region of 47 goals. How come? Because Lewandowski missed 5 games and “only” played 29 games this season.

