Striker returned to “army” camp

CSKA offensive player Matias Phaeton returned to the camp in Antalya this evening and will take full part in the team’s two training sessions tomorrow. As is known, the national of Guadeloupe left Turkey on the eve of Saturday’s control with Corona (Kielce) (0:2) due to family reasons. It is about the death of his close relative. Matthias attended the funeral in France, then immediately caught a plane back to our south-eastern neighbor. He will be in line for control with the Iranian Traktor on Wednesday. It starts at 14:00 and will be broadcast live on Diema Sport.

For the second time in a row, Phaeton’s preparations have been hindered. He was lured to the Boris Garden in the summer by French second-division side Grenoble, joining his new team only after Guadeloupe’s exit from the Gold Cup. Thus, he was practically left without a summer vacation, and after only a week of training with the Reds, he made his debut in the goalless draw with Heber in the first round, “Tema Sport” recalls. His adaptation in our country was slower than expected, but at the end of autumn, the striker got into a rhythm and was the sharpest player on the team. He was expected to raise his level further after a full winter training. It was interrupted for a few days, but Phaeton is already back in the CSKA camp and the “Army” hope that the short break will not affect his getting into optimal shape. Mathias scored in CSKA’s first control of the year – scoring from the penalty spot for 2:1 in the 5:3 victory over Litex at the national team’s base in Boyana.

In the autumn, the offensive footballer recorded 3 goals and 3 assists with the red shirt in 23 matches in all tournaments.

Mathias Phaeton left the CSKA camp

Here is the reason

