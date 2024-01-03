Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it

#Striking #Chinese #dragon #blow #Netherlands #United #States

NBC reports that the ban targeting China is the result of US pressure. Last October, the United States again tightened its policy towards the Middle Kingdom and concluded agreements with the Netherlands and Japan. Both countries have technologies that could be used by China to gain an advantage over the United States.

The United States wants to limit China’s technological development

Actions taken by the Dutch government they are part of a larger offensive. The United States has previously made decisions aimed at limiting China’s opportunities in the high-tech sector.

The last one, taken in mid-October, is decision on sanctions for systems necessary for the development of artificial intelligence. The United States essentially patched up restrictions imposed on manufacturers a year earlier. At that time, the export of systems used to create artificial intelligence systems was also banned. However, manufacturers have found ways to circumvent the ban – slightly limiting the possibilities of exported systems. The new version of sanctions is intended to prevent this practice.

In 2022, the United States introduced a ban on the export of other specialized processors and integrated circuits to China. The goal was the same – to cut off the Middle Kingdom from the latest technologies.

Last year the US government imposed restrictions on American citizens and residents working in Chinese factories. Hundreds of skilled professionals were given an ultimatum of sorts: continue working for Chinese manufacturers or retain their American citizenship.

According to experts, the United States’ actions are aimed at slow down the development of Chinese technologies. This would save American hardware and software producers time to gain an advantage over Asian rivals.

The attitude of the American authorities is demonstrated by the recent statement of Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority. – For too long, American money has helped fuel the growth of China’s military. Today, the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure that American investments are not used for China’s military advances, he said.

China is creating its own technological power

It is no secret that for China, the issue of developing its own modern electronic systems has been a priority for years. The Middle Kingdom is also aware of the military potential of technological development. Therefore, numerous state funds are involved in the development of systems and spare no resources for development and research.

However, China has still not bridged the gap between it and the market leaders. China’s share in the global integrated circuit market reaches 4%. The United States has as much as 54 percent. market, and South Korea 22 percent. Among the companies with the largest chip sales revenues, almost all of them come from outside China. The leaders are Korean Samsung, American Intel and TSMC.

However, this company is located in Taiwan, which does not recognize its subordination to China. Taiwan is also the homeland of other major processor companies on the market – including: MediaTek.

However, this does not mean that China is not successful. Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), a Chinese chipmaker, have built a 7-nanometer processor to power the Mate 60 Pro phone. According to the agency, it is clear evidence that Beijing is making progress in circumventing US sanctionswhich are intended to limit China’s access to the latest technology.

China responds

In response to American sanctions, China introduced its own. The most severe ones concerned the export of elements key to the development of modern technologies – including: gallium and germanium. The first raw material is necessary for the production of integrated circuits, semiconductors and diodes, the second is used in the production of optical fibers and photovoltaics.

AMSL solutions crucial for the industry

ASML is one of the leaders in the production of advanced lithography systems. It produces machines for deep ultraviolet immersion lithography (DUV) and in extreme ultraviolet (EUV). ASML is one of the few companies that produces equipment for the production of 5 and 3-nanometer chips used in state-of-the-art computers.

DUV machines use light sources with a wavelength of around 193 nm, enabling the creation of microscopic tracks on silicon wafers. DUV remains the standard in many semiconductor manufacturing, but due to physical limitations regarding minimum pattern size, it has reached its technological limits.

A more modern technology is EUV. It uses a much shorter wavelength – 13.5 nm, which allows the creation of much smaller structures. This allows you to create systems of smaller size and greater efficiency. At the same time, the process requires less material and energy consumption.

