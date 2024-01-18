Stripping is winter fashion on the highest mountain in the Czech Republic

#Stripping #winter #fashion #highest #mountain #Czech #Republic

Last climbs to the top of the mountain on Sněžka, which rises on the Czech-Polish border: opal white fog surrounds us, the temperature can be minus 5 degrees, which is made unpleasantly bitter by the icy wind. We are at 1,600 meters, after a three-hour ascent. We pass by a pit dug in the snow, at the bottom of the pit is a door, and a man is coming out of it.

What is this? – I ask my companion, who has been there several times. Pub, he says. A little further away is a box-shaped building, covered with ice crystals 10 cm thick, and large bags are thrown out of its door. And this? – I inquire. The post office, the answer is coming. Another fifty meters and a huge saucer unfolds from the fog. Dozens of hikers are milling about below, heavily dressed like us.

All of a sudden, a fresh team arrives: with naked upper body, in shorts.

What? Well, it would be good to wake up!

We won’t even wake up, but now let’s return to the beginning of the tour. We are on our usual annual visit to relatives in Prague, which we always combine with a trip or two to the Czech Republic. Since the Czech Republic is not a big country and Prague is very popular among Hungarians, I have a great suggestion for how to get rid of the mild hangover after good Czech beers: go on a hike. We can reach almost anywhere in an hour or two.

You can take great hikes in the relatively nearby natural rock towns – I wrote about Czech Switzerland here and Czech paradise here before. But a top tip in winter is to climb the highest mountain in the Czech Republic, the 1,603-meter-high Sněžka. There is a good chance that the mountain is snowy in winter, and it is not by chance that the Czechs named it Havas-tető in Hungarian. And the Poles (Śnieżka) and the Germans (Schneekoppe) as well, since the mountain range was a Polish, German, Prussian or monarchical border for a long time in the storms of history. It is now a very popular hiking spot on the Czech-Polish border, which is now completely virtual thanks to the union.

The mountain peak is easily accessible from both countries, for the lazy, by cable car, but let’s stick to hiking. In winter, the only (avalanche) safe road from the Czech Republic starts from the resort town of Pec pod Sněžkou. In essence, it can be divided into a shorter forest trail and a longer, more comfortable ridge walk. Since we want to be sure, we also rent snowshoes from the rental shop below, so that the summit conquest does not depend on them by accident.

You can park your car specifically at the beginning of the green tourist road, but the stop of the direct bus route to Prague is not far away. At first, the path winds its way up through a forest of Scots pines, later the path reaches among pine forests of lower growth, reaching almost to the ground, with snow-covered canopies. There is no air movement, the layers of coats fall off one after the other in the sweaty climb. The snow is about 30 cm thick, but not on the road, because it is carefully trodden there. It does slide a bit, but not dangerously so.

This is how we reach the ridge, which is indicated by the Růžohorky mountain shelter at an altitude of 1,250 meters. That is, it would indicate if we could see something in the fog that replaces the dense forest in space. We rest, drink a mug of hot tea from the thermos we brought with us. We could go into the house, but it would be too early to relax. We set off on the ridge path, which we were afraid of in advance due to the thick snow. I should not have.

A wide, well-trodden path leads along the ridge, which is true, under thick snow, but you don’t really need snowshoes. After a quarter of an hour, the clouds parted, the sky turned blue under the pine trees covered in snow to the ground. The atmosphere is almost syrupy, I can’t wait to see when a Cyrbolya or Borbolya peeks out from under one of the cones. Unfortunately, the happy fairytale mood soon ends, another huge grey-white cloud arrives and puts its ass on the mountain.

From Pec pod Sněžkou to the Růžohorky shelter – Photo: Gábor Tenczer / Telex

As the ridge rises, the lovely, snowy pine trees fade. Instead, bizarrely shaped statues made of ice crystals stand guard here and there along the road. They were also trees in the summer, but the icy wind put a thick layer of crystals on them, so they often resemble a mountain coral reef built of icy snow. We feel this too: the wind is getting stronger and we are also hit in the face by fine snow crystals.

Approaching the summit, only one landmark remains: the stake marked every fifty meters, on which the wind has built an ice flag. It’s lucky that there are, because we can’t see anything in the thick, white fog. All of a sudden, the already mentioned pit appears next to the road: the back exit of the mountain restaurant buried in snow. We’re not going in yet, we’re going back.

Stepping forward on the wide plateau, the few buildings that have been erected on this privileged spot in the last hundred years emerge one by one from the white gloom. The ice-covered box of the post office emerges, which has been in operation since 1899, initially in imperial and royal Austrian, then Czech, colors. Until 1921, the postal and telegraph employee Johann Kirchschleger himself lived up here, who, in addition to delivering packages, letters and money, also ran a small restaurant, where you could even stay. It wasn’t easy. He had to go down the mountain and climb back up almost every day, not infrequently with 15 kilos of cargo on his back.

After the wars, the post office was closed, but after the turn of the millennium, the Czechs rebuilt and modernized it. It is now open almost all year round, mostly between 10 am and 4 pm. You can get soft drinks and refreshments there, and you can send postcards to your friends from here. Even in this winter ice world, it’s quite amazing.

Steps of the cold – Photo: Gábor Tenczer / Telex

Leaving the post office, the saucer-shaped observatory meteorological station built in 1974 and the St. Lőrinc chapel next to it emerge from the whiteness – already on the Polish side. Here is also the hill or mound that represents the highest point of the roof. Avoiding selfie-taking girls, we offend him and think that now we belong to the same team III. With King Frederick William of Prussia and American President John Quincy Adams, who also climbed the mountain in 1800 and 1804.

That’s when we catch a glimpse of the undressing team, who, if we take it right from their words, hiked up from below, from the Polish side, in incomplete hiking clothes. They seem to be fine, their skin is just a little redder than usual. They cheerfully take photos, then move away, and we freeze to the ground at the sight. As it turns out later, they are the students of Wim Hof, the iceman – he is the one who climbed Kilimanjaro in shorts. The ice guru has many followers in the Czech Republic and Poland, who spend years preparing for one of these Sněžka-style stunts.

Mirelit post office, meteorological station, ice dogs – Photo: Gábor Tenczer / Telex

Get well, we think, and with that momentum we return to the bistro on the Czech side, which, after descending into the snow pit, turns out to be also the small building of the cable car. (The building sunk into the mountainside is well hidden in the deep snow.) After drinking some hot soup, beer and the obligatory Tatra tea in the buffet, we cheerfully set off down. We quickly overcome the windy, foggy and icy upper section, and the descent in the pine forest is already enjoyable.

Sněžka is excellent for a winter mountain tour, the 800-meter elevation difference is relatively easy to overcome. The route is well-marked throughout, but I can imagine snowstorm conditions when it’s not worth going. In such cases, the cable car does not run anyway, please inquire about the conditions down in the village. The outlook is (allegedly) world champion for both Poland and the Czech Republic, but unfortunately we could not verify this now. However, the view of the winter high mountain sphere that reigns above is still priceless.

Update: After the publication of the article, one of our readers wrote that the first Hungarian Wim Hof ​​group returned from Sněžka exactly two days ago:

András Paksi, the group’s instructor, said that after two months of intensive preparation, they set off for the mountain. In addition to its beauty and whimsy, Sněžka is also a favorite of the Iceman students because Wim Hof ​​has a house not far from the mountain, which is why they often use the mountain as a training ground.

The route of the tour can be enlarged on the map:

You can comment on the post, recommend other good places on the Szépkilátás Facebook page, and like the page if you haven’t already! Questions and advice can also come here.

More tours in the Czech Republic: