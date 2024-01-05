Stroke: “Blood type” increases the risk level

In a study published in 2022, genomics researchers revealed a clear relationship between the type A gene and early stroke.

The researchers collected data from 48 genetic studies, which included thousands of people who had strokes and those who did not, and the ages of all participants ranged between 18 and 59 years.

The study revealed that those with blood type A are 16 percent more likely to suffer a stroke before the age of sixty, compared to anyone with another blood type.

For those with the group O1 gene, the risk was 12 percent lower.

However, the researchers note that the additional risk of stroke in people with type A blood is small, so there is no need for additional vigilance or screening in this group.

“We still don’t know why blood type A poses a higher risk, but it likely has something to do with blood clotting factors as well as other circulating proteins, all of which play a role in the development of blood clots,” said lead researcher and vascular neurologist Stephen Ketner of the University of Maryland. .

He added: “It is clear that we need more follow-up studies to clarify the mechanisms of increased stroke risk.”

