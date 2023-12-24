Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low

#Strömberg #Ulf #Axel #methods #targeting #evaluating #cancer #prevention #interventions #people #living #neighbourhoods #burden #cancer #high #participation #organised #screening

Background

Health care debaters have emphasized that resources need to be reallocated and better targeted to those most in need. Participation in the health care service’s offer of consultations, programs, sampling, examinations and vaccinations that prevent cancer and advance diagnostics is unevenly distributed between different population groups. In national screening programs, up to twice as high participation rates have been observed in residential areas that belong to the 20 percent richest in Sweden, compared to areas that belong to the lower scale of economic standard.

Description

The project intends to build methodology and knowledge around targeted interventions in the population to: A) improve participation in organized bowel cancer screening, B) counteract inequalities in organized prostate cancer testing and C) improve early diagnosis of liver cancer.

Goal

We want to make available relevant information and methodology to help more accurate interventions that aim to promote early detection of cancer. Our ambition is to create a nationwide information system in order to rationally direct interventions to population groups in vulnerable areas with the greatest need. We hope that the project will generate important knowledge about the design and health economic evaluations of targeted interventions in the population – interventions that may promote early detection of cancer and equitable healthcare.