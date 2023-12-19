Strong cold of ‘-12 degrees’ on the way to work… Heavy snowfall of up to 30cm on the west coast (comprehensive)[오늘날씨]

#Strong #cold #degrees #work.. #Heavy #snowfall #30cm #west #coast #comprehensive오늘날씨

On the 19th, when snow was forecast across the country



On Wednesday the 20th, snow will occasionally fall in the Chungcheong region, Jeolla region, and Jeju Island. In northern Gyeonggi Province and the inland mountainous regions of central and northern Gangwon, where a cold wave warning is in effect, morning temperatures will be very cold, with temperatures below -10 degrees.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the entire country would be mostly cloudy on this day due to the influence of a cold continental high pressure expanding from northern China, breaking away from the influence of the trough.

The lowest temperature this morning is expected to be -12 to 1 degrees, and the highest temperature during the day is expected to be -7 to 4 degrees.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s regional detailed observation data (AWS), as of 6:30 a.m. on this day, the temperatures in major cities were △Seoul -6.7 degrees △Incheon -6.7 degrees △Chuncheon -6.3 degrees △Gangneung -2.0 degrees △Daejeon -4.6 degrees △Daegu -0.5 degrees △Jeonju -2.0 degrees △Gwangju 0.4 degrees △Busan 2.4 degrees △Jeju 6.7 degrees.

The highest temperature is expected to be △Seoul -5 degrees △Incheon -6 degrees △Chuncheon -4 degrees △Gangneung 0 degrees △Daejeon -2 degrees △Daegu 0 degrees △Jeonju -2 degrees △Gwangju -1 degrees △Busan 3 degrees △Jeju 5 degrees do.

Snow that has fallen since the previous day will continue until dawn this day, mainly in the western region. In particular, there will be places where a lot of snow falls in southwestern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous Gangwon, central and southern Chungcheongbuk-do, southern Gyeongbuk inland, and western Gyeongnam inland.

The expected snowfall amount for two days is △about 1cm in southwestern Gyeonggi Province and the inland mountains of Gangwon △1~5cm in the 5 islands of the West Sea 5~10cm in the coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province, eastern Jeju Island, and mid-mountainous areas △3~8cm in Sejong, South Chungcheong Province, and the coast of Jeju Island △Daejeon, North Chungcheong Province South-central 1~3㎝ △Western Jeollabuk-do 5~20㎝ △Southwestern Gwangju, Jeolla-do, eastern and mid-mountainous areas 5~15㎝ △Northwestern Jeollanam-do, west coast of southern Chungcheongnam-do 20cm or more △West coast 30cm or more △Ulleungdo/Dokdo 10-30cm △Jeju Island The production area is 10~20cm.

The air will be very dry for the time being, especially in Yeongdong, Gangwon-do, and the eastern Gyeongsang region, where the dry weather warning is in effect, and the air will gradually become drier in other eastern regions as well.

In most seas across the country (excluding the waters off the South Sea), winds are blowing very strongly at up to 65 km/h, waves are very high at 2.0 to 4.0 m, and there is a possibility that a storm warning will be issued.

Fine dust is expected to be ‘normal’ in all regions. However, the metropolitan area, Chungcheong area, and Gangwon area will temporarily show a ‘bad’ level in the morning, and the Honam area and Yeongnam area will temporarily show a ‘bad’ level in the morning.

