Strong drops in currency rates! The euro and dollar rates sharply surprise investors on the FOREX market

Even though yesterday was a solid drop eurodollar quotations theoretically favored Tuesday’s sale of the zloty, however, considering the loosening of this correlation at the end of 2023, as well as the strengthening of other currencies of the Central and Eastern European region, we believe that it was local aspects that determined the behavior of the Polish currency. The New Year began with a lower than expected PMI index in Polish industry, but also with an increase in geopolitical risk, including in Ukrainewhich often weighed on the value of the Polish zloty.

Exchange rates EUR/PLN i EUR/USD

Yesterday, we also heard the statement of an analyst from the S&P agency, who stated that in the event of suspension of the president of the National Bank of Poland, there would be no “automatic” actions on the creditworthiness side, but the agency would “analyze” the situation. It is also worth remembering that in the last months of last year the Polish zloty was one of the best-performing emerging market currencies, which was unsustainable due to the significant discounting of the arguments for appreciation.

Yields on US, German and Polish debt [%]

Tuesday passed quite calmly on the domestic debt market. However, the turn of 2023 and 2024 was quite intense and led to a significant increase in the yield of long-term debt. In our opinion, this was related to the market overreaction regarding, among others, prospects for global monetary policy (too aggressive expectations). Currently, we expect that after the 10-year index increases by approximately 25 points. base. in recent days to the level of 5.30%, the profitability of the long end will stabilize in anticipation of, among others, on global macro data, but also on the results of sales auctions in January (the next one is on Friday). On that day, we will also learn the preliminary estimate of domestic inflation for December.

Raw material prices [USD]

Foreign markets

The eurodollar continues the decline in quotations initiated at the end of 2023. As a result, the rate reversed from the highest level achieved on Thursday since July last year (i.e. 1.1139), to move around 1.0950 at the end of yesterday’s session. Although we still – in the medium term – view the current direction of changes in the Eurodollar as a correction in the overarching upward trend, in our opinion it has room to continue. Much will depend this week on inflation data from the euro zone and the US labor market report (Friday).

Changes in the core debt markets have consistently been an increase in yields for several days. The market experienced an intense end to last year due to increasingly aggressive expectations regarding the scale of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Fed in 2024. Yesterday, however, there were again slight increases in yields of both Bunds and Treasuries, following a technical correction. In our opinion, among others: if the inflation rebound in the euro zone is confirmed this week, it has a chance of continuing.

