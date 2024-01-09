Strong fire at a hotel in the center of Bucharest! Firefighters intervene

#Strong #fire #hotel #center #Bucharest #Firefighters #intervene

Firefighters intervene, this morning, to extinguish a fire that broke out in a hotel near the Old Center of the Capital.

From the first information, it seems that the fire started on the roof of a hotel located on Splaiul Independentei.

According to the firefighters, the affected area is approximately 100 square meters.

20 people have already been evacuated.

8 fire trucks, 2 ladder trucks, 1 SMURD truck, 1 extrication truck, as well as the Special Rescue Detachment intervene at the scene.

From the first information, there are no victims.

Daniel Vasile, spokesperson for ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, explained exclusively to Antena 3 CNN what the situation is on the spot.

“At this moment, 20 people were evacuated, most likely people staying in this hotel. It intervenes both from the outside, from the street area of ​​the boulevard, and from the inside, from the inner courtyard, where a height intervention truck was placed that acts on the outbreak.

It is an area of ​​about 100 square meters. In the initial phase, flames were visible on some significant portions of the roof. At this moment, however, the flame has decreased a lot in intensity, but there are still large releases of smoke.

The situation is under control considering the high number of vehicles concentrated for the management of the event, I am referring here to the extinguishing ones, but also to the protection of the neighborhoods, the formation of teams to search for people inside the hotel where it is possible that the smoke has penetrated the rooms , so there are several suggestive steps that have already been done up to this point.

The important thing is that there are no injured people and we are still working to locate and extinguish the fire”, said Daniel Vasile, spokesperson of ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, on Antena 3 CNN.