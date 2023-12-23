Strong fire today at Gamesa factory; there are burned out cars

#Strong #fire #today #Gamesa #factory #burned #cars

A strong fire at a Gamesa factory in Puebla It is registered the morning of this Saturday, December 23, 2023; First reports indicate that there are at least 17 burned out trucks.

The fire is recorded in the Gamesa factory located in the 5 de Mayo Industrial Park area, near the Puebla Supply Central. Firefighters from the state Security Secretariat and Civil Protection personnel are working in the area to put out the fire.

Until nowNo injuries or deaths reported due to the fire in the factory, however, official versions from the authorities are awaited.

Users have shared through social networks videos of what the fire looks like and the enormous smoke plume in the vicinity of the Central de Abasto, in the San José Los Cerritos neighborhood.

Cars burned by fire at Gamesa factory in Puebla

Preliminary reports indicate that more than one dozens of cars were burned after being hit by flames, which generated heavy material losses.

It was around 6:00 in the morning when Municipal PC warned of the strong fire which caused the mobilization of fire personnel to mitigate the fire.

*mvg*