Strong road accident captured on video in Atizapán: driver died and car was destroyed

They recorded the exact moment of a car accident in Atizapán. (X/@Gposiadeoficial)

A security camera captured the exact moment in which alcohol and excessive speed took their toll on a man who, aboard his car, died when he crashed head-on into a tree in the San José El Jaral neighborhood of the municipality of Atizapán from Zaragoza, in the State of Mexico.

The events occurred around 07:50 a.m. on Monday, December 25, on the Lago de Guadalupe highway, near the Tec de Monterrey.

In the video you can see how the road was practically deserted, only a tsuru and a van were seen passing by when suddenly a white car appears on the scene at full speed, hitting a tree that was in the middle of the division of directions.

A security camera recorded the moment when a car crashed head-on into a tree in Atizapán de Zaragoza. (X@azucenau)

In images after the crash you can see how the Ford Focus car with plates PBA13-01 was broken and practically destroyed. The motorist lost his life instantly due to the impact.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, the fatal victim was a young tattoo artist who calls himself Splot G. According to the first indications, the driver was speeding and had high levels of alcohol.

On Splot G’s social networks you can find an image where he showed off his vehicle, the same one in which he would die this Christmas.

After the Heroic Fire Department confirmed the death, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) opened an investigation to clarify the event. Traffic on the highway heading to the Tecnológico de Monterrey was affected for a few hours while the deceased person and the impacted vehicle were removed.

The young man died instantly due to the impact. (X/@Gposiadeoficial)

During the Christmas Eve celebration in Mexico City, 52 people were sent to the sanctions center known as “El Torito”, after exceeding the blood alcohol limits established at 0.8 grams per liter (g/l) or its equivalent in Mexico. expired air of 0.4 milligrams per liter (mg/l), during the “Drive Without Alcohol” operation. In addition, it was reported that 50 vehicles were taken to the vehicle depot on Sunday, December 24.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) revealed that between November 30 and December 24, 319,257 AlcoStop tests were carried out, carried out inside the car, and 12,915 breathalyzer tests, which are done through air sampling. As a result of these actions, 1,349 drivers were found to be above the permitted alcohol limit, also resulting in the referral of 1,329 vehicles to vehicle depots.

“El Torito” Administrative Sanctions Center (Cuartoscuro)

People who reach or exceed 0.4 mg/l during the breathalyzer test are subject to arrest for 20 to 36 hours, their vehicle is sent to the corral and their driver’s license loses six points. Since 2018, the “Torito”, located in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, has annually shared the menus that will be served to offenders, including for the 2023 Christmas dinner dishes such as elbow soup, cochinita pibil and apple salad, accompanied by seasonal fruit punch.