Structural Vaccination Program against Mpox advised by the Health Council

Medicalfacts Editorial / Janine Budding January 1, 2024 – 8:17 PM

Oss, Netherlands – The Health Council has recommended setting up a structural vaccination program against MPox for the groups in which this viral infection is most common.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox or monkeypox, is a viral infection that has been observed in the Netherlands since 2022. In the years 2022 and 2023, vaccination against MPOX was offered by the GGD to men who have sex with men, especially those who regularly have sex with multiple partners. This specific group is at greatest risk of an MPOX infection. At the request of the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), the Health Council has now assessed whether vaccination against MPox should be included in a structural vaccination program.

The Health Council recommends structurally offering vaccination against MPox to the group of men with the highest risk of an MPox infection, due to the serious impact of the disease in this group, the unpredictable epidemiology of MPox and the uncertainty about the severity and extent of the disease. possible future outbreaks. The advice is to maintain the vaccination offer for five years and then carry out an evaluation.

This advice is an important step in protecting public health and preventing further spread of mpox in the Netherlands.

Source: Health Council

