STU48 OFFICIAL WEB SITE｜STU48 FAN CLUB

Announcement regarding ticket sales (advance lottery sales) for Fukufes Vol.2 on February 22nd (Thursday)

It has been decided that the idol festival “Fukufes Vol.2” will be held on February 22nd (Thursday), hosted by STU48 Akari Fukuda!

Last time, the first event was held in our hometown of Kagawa Prefecture and ended with great success.

The second event will be held in Tokyo the day before the holiday! !

A lineup of artists carefully selected by Akari Fukuda, who is both an active idol and an idol enthusiast, with the theme of “youth.”

We look forward to your visit of everyone!

We will be accepting advance pre-orders for e-plus during the period below.

◆February 22nd (Thursday) performance ticket reception URL

https://eplus.jp/fukufes/

[E-plus pre-order advance (E-plus website)]

Application period: December 25, 2023 (Monday) 18:00 to January 9, 2024 (Monday) 23:59

*Please check the reception page for details regarding reception.

___________________________________________

■Performance title

Fukufes Vol.2

■Performance date

February 22, 2024 (Wood)

■Venue

Tokyo EX THEATER ROPPONGI

■Opening/beginning of show

15:45 /16:30

■Seat type/rate

Priority area ticket (standing/with reference number): 10,000 yen (tax included, drink fee not included @ 600 yen)

General ticket (standing/with reference number): 5,500 yen (tax included, drink fee not included @ 600 yen)

2nd floor reserved seat ticket (seat reservation): 7,000 yen (tax included, drink fee not included @ 600 yen)

*When the doors open, the order of entry will be priority area number → general ticket number → 2F reserved seats.

*There is a women’s area for standing.

■Performing group

AKB48 Kenkyuu・STU48・Katteni! Shikoku Tourism Ambassador, Kyukuru (OA), Kupipo, Chicken Wings Sensation, Dempagumi.inc, #BabaBaBambi, HelloYouth, FES☆TIVE

*Timetable will be released at a later date

____________________________________________

*All seats on the 2nd floor are reserved seats. Please note that you will not be able to stand up and view the event.

*Performers may not be able to participate or be changed at short notice due to poor physical condition or other reasons. There will be no ticket refunds due to performer changes.

*Advance reception of the above tickets will be by lottery. We will not be able to answer any inquiries regarding the lottery status, lottery results, etc.

*Preschool children are not allowed to enter.

★Notes on holding events (please read carefully)★

■About presents

We cannot accept gifts on the day of this event. note that.

*For performers other than STU48, please contact each group.

■About carrying baggage

You may bring baggage other than dangerous items, but upon entering the venue, the contents of your bag will be checked by the staff and your body will be searched using a metal detector. Thank you for your cooperation.

■To ensure safety within the venue, the following items are prohibited from being brought into the venue.

– Regarding penlights, chemical lights (types that emit liquid light) are prohibited from being brought in or used.

Please use one that is less than 20 cm long (issued part) and that is not extremely bright. (Flashing items may be a nuisance to other customers, so you cannot bring them with you. Additionally, if there is a flashing mode in addition to the always-on mode, use of the flashing mode is prohibited.)

Activities that obstruct the view of passengers behind you are prohibited. Please sit at your own face height.

・You may bring mobile phones with cameras into the venue. (Film cameras, digital cameras, professional photography equipment, etc. are not allowed)

・Bringing in and using drones is prohibited, and photographing, recording, and recording of the performers is strictly prohibited. Please note that if such behavior is discovered, your data may be deleted or confiscated, and if it is malicious, you may be asked to leave the venue. In addition, we will not refund the ticket price in that case.

・It is prohibited to bring bottles and cans, firearms including cooking utensils, explosives and dangerous materials including fireworks and firecrackers, animals such as pets, vehicles, and other items prohibited by law into the venue. .

・For venues where a drink fee is charged, you are not allowed to bring food or drinks into the venue.

・Please note that we may ask you not to bring in any other items if our staff determines that they may cause a nuisance to those around you.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.