STU48 OFFICIAL WEB SITE｜STU48 FAN CLUB

December 23rd (Saturday) STU48 Setouchi PR Team Season2 Christmas Live 2023 ~Final~, December 24th (Sunday) STU48 Special Extracurricular Activities ~Winter Vacation Festival 2023~, STU48 Christmas Live 2023, Notice regarding same-day ticket sales

December 23rd (Saturday) STU48 Setouchi PR Team Season2 Christmas Live 2023 ~Final~, December 24th (Sunday) STU48 Special Extracurricular Activities ~Winter Vacation Festival 2023~, STU48 Christmas Live 2023, a small number of tickets due to confirmation of space in the standing area, It has been decided that tickets for the standing area will be sold on the day.

[Same-day ticket sales]

■Sales location

BLUE LIVE HIROSHIMA special same-day ticket sales office

■Same-day ticket sales hours

Saturday, December 23rd STU48 Setouchi PR Team Season2 Christmas Live 2023〜Final〜

18:30〜19:00

Sunday, December 24th STU48 Special Extracurricular Activities ~Winter Vacation Festival 2023~

12:00〜12:30

Sunday, December 24th STU48 Christmas Live 2023

17:30〜18:00

*Sales of same-day tickets will end as soon as the line ends after the performance begins.

Thank you for your understanding.

■Same-day ticket price

Standing area: ¥6,800 (tax included, separate drink fee and reference number included at admission)

*Due to space limitations in the standing area, we ask that you please leave your luggage in the paid cloakroom.

*Customers in the standing area will enter in order of serial number starting 30 minutes after the venue opens.

*There is a women-only area

*Please check the venue seating layout image.

Please note that the seating layout may change slightly due to production circumstances.

■Performance title

STU48 Setouchi PR Team Season2 Christmas Live 2023〜Final〜

■Performance date

December 23, 2023 (Saturday)

■Venue

Hiroshima Prefecture・BLUE LIVE HIROSHIMA

■Opening/beginning of show

18:00/19:00

■ Cast members

Chiho Ishida, Yuka Oki, Serika Ozaki, Sayaka Takao, Mai Nakamura, Akari Fukuda

____________________________________________

■Performance title

STU48 Special Extracurricular Activities ~Winter Vacation Festival 2023~

■Performance date

December 24, 2023 (Sunday)

■Venue

Hiroshima Prefecture・BLUE LIVE HIROSHIMA

■Opening/beginning of show

11:30/12:30

■ Cast members

As you like! Shikoku Tourism Ambassadors (Makina Taniguchi, Mai Nakamura, Aoi Hyodo, Akari Fukuda, Rika Muneki, Momoka Rissen, Azumi Okada)

STUDIO (Yuraku Ikeda, Mizuki Imamura, Aiko Kojima, Himeka Sako, Sara Shimizu, Ayaka Suzuki, Airisa Mineyoshi, Maiwa Morishita, Rio Okamura)

Charming Trip (Chiho Ishida, Minami Ishida, Hina Iwata, Saton Utsumi, Sayaka Takao, Kiyoka Harada, Ayara Yoshida, Natsuki Watanabe, Yuka Kurushima)

MiKER! (Yuka Oki, Serika Ozaki, Kokoa Kai, Yuna Kawamata, Riko Kudo, Soroka Shinano, Nomoi Zhuge)

____________________________________________

■Performance title

STU48 Christmas Live 2023

■Performance date

December 24, 2023 (Sunday)

■Venue

Hiroshima Prefecture・BLUE LIVE HIROSHIMA

■Opening/beginning of show

17:00/18:00

■ Cast members

Yuraku Ikeda, Chiho Ishida, Minami Ishida, Mizuki Imamura, Hina Iwata, Satone Utsumi, Yuka Oki, Serika Ozaki, Kokoa Kai, Yuna Kawamata, Riko Kudo, Aiko Kojima, Himeka Sako, Haruka Shinano.・Sara Shimizu・Ayaka Suzuki・Sayaka Takao・Makina Taniguchi・Mai Nakamura・Kiyoka Harada・Hyodo Aoi・Akari Fukuda・Mineyoshi Airisa・Muneki Rika・Morishita Maiu・Ayara Yoshida・Momoka Rissen・Watanabe Natsuki

____________________________________________

*Please check here for information on Mai Nakamura’s appearance.

https://sp.stu48.com/news/detail/17071

*Identification documents must be presented for purchase.

Be sure to follow below[注意事項]Please bring the[Identity Verification Documents]located at .

*Payment can only be made in cash. Please note that we cannot accept credit cards, electronic money, or electronic payments.

*Please try not to leave change as much as possible.

*You cannot select your seat.

*Depending on seat availability, seats may not be consecutively numbered.

*Due to the structure of the venue, depending on your seat, it may be difficult to see the stage, performers, and images.

*Depending on the situation on the day, a purchase limit may be set.

*Please note that the schedule may change without notice depending on the situation on the day.

*Since the number of sales is limited, the sale will end as soon as it is sold out. Please note.

Please be sure to check and understand before purchasing tickets.

▼Performing members may not be able to participate or be changed at short notice due to poor health or other reasons. There will be no ticket refunds due to changes in performers.

▼Transfer or resale is strictly prohibited under any circumstances.

▼If you are seated in a different location than your designated seat on the day of the performance, you will be asked to leave the venue.

▼In order to prevent resale, we ask that all visitors cooperate in verifying their identity when entering the venue on the day of the event.

Please note that due to the admission time, ID verification documents will be checked at random.

At that time, if we cannot confirm that the “winner” and “visitor” are the same person, or if resale or transfer is discovered, we will refuse entry.

■About participation

▼On the day of the performance, please follow the viewing rules set by the organizer and enjoy the performance.

■Regarding identity verification and confirmation of identity verification documents

Please remember to bring your ticket and identification documents with you on the day of the event.

*If there is a discrepancy in the confirmation details, you will be asked to wait for a while for customer confirmation.

*It is expected that the venue will be very crowded near the start of the show due to identity verification, and you may not be able to enter by the start time. Please enter the venue as soon as possible when the venue opens.

*If we cannot confirm that the “purchaser” and “visitor” are the same person, or if resale or transfer is discovered, we will refuse entry.

Also, please be sure to bring your identification documents, although we will check them at random. If you, including your companion, lose, forget, or have incomplete identification documents, we will not be able to confirm your identity and will refuse entry. please note.

Thank you for your understanding in advance.

■About the “identity inquiry” method

We will verify your identity using the ticket with your name written on it and the “identity verification document” specified by the organizer.

■“Identification documents” specified by the organizer

*All items cannot be photocopied, handwritten, expired, or have been altered to make them unusable.

▼Please bring one item with a photo of your face. The following items apply.

(1) Passport

(2) Driver’s license

(3) Student ID

(4) Basic resident register card

(5) Disability certificate

(6) Residence card

(7) My Number Card (Please use a special card case where your personal number cannot be seen.)

▼If you do not have items (1) to (7), please confirm with the following two official certificates, or one official certificate and one or more items with your name printed on them. Let’s eat. (You cannot enter with just one official ID.)

・Insurance card

・Resident’s Record

・Copy of family register

・Excerpt from family register

・Seal registration certificate

·pension book

*Please bring all official certificates in their officially issued condition.

Additionally, certificates of residence, certified copies of family registers, and extracts of family registers must be issued within six months. (Copy not allowed)

*Although we do not accept visitors due to transfers, we will still continue to welcome visitors due to transfers.

Since the tickets are on sale, cancellations cannot be made after the reception period has ended. Please understand that this is just an “application for ticket sales.”

Additionally, some people borrow insurance cards from winners and come to the event pretending to be the winners, but lending and borrowing insurance cards is prohibited by law. please note.

★(Forgery of identity verification documents, forgery of identity verification documents, and use of forged identity verification documents are all criminal acts)

[Items with names printed on them]

・Student ID without photo

·credit card

·Cash card

*Utility bills (electricity/water, etc.) and various types of mail are not accepted, even if your name is printed on them.

*Copying, handwriting, and expired documents are strictly prohibited.

*My Number notification cards (without a face photo) are not accepted.

*Only[items with a name printed on them]are not accepted.

*(For example, only one cash card and two credit cards are not allowed) One official certificate must be the basis.

*One official certificate is required. please note.

■About carrying baggage

You may bring baggage other than dangerous items, but the contents of your bag will be checked by the staff upon entry. Thank you for your cooperation.

*Due to space limitations in the standing area, we ask that you please leave your luggage in the paid cloakroom.

■About presents

We cannot accept gifts on the day. note that.

■To ensure safety within the venue, the following items are prohibited from being brought into the venue.

– Regarding penlights, chemical lights (types that emit liquid light) are prohibited from being brought in or used.

In addition, if you are using a penlight that is not an official product, please use one with a length of 20 cm or less (issued part) and a brightness that is not significantly brighter than the official product penlight. (Flashing items may be a nuisance to other customers, so you cannot bring them with you. Additionally, if there is a flashing mode in addition to the always-on mode, use of the flashing mode is prohibited.)

Activities that obstruct the view of passengers behind you are prohibited. Please sit at your own face height.

・You may bring mobile phones with cameras into the venue. (Film cameras, digital cameras, professional photography equipment, etc. are not allowed)

・Bringing in and using drones is prohibited, and photographing, recording, and recording of the performers is strictly prohibited. Please note that if such behavior is discovered, your data may be deleted or confiscated, and if it is malicious, you may be asked to leave the venue. In addition, we will not refund the ticket price in that case.

・It is prohibited to bring bottles and cans, firearms including cooking utensils, explosives and dangerous materials including fireworks and firecrackers, animals such as pets, vehicles, and other items prohibited by law into the venue. .

・For venues where a drink fee is charged, you are not allowed to bring food or drinks into the venue.

・Please note that we may ask you not to bring in any other items if our staff determines that they may cause a nuisance to those around you.

■About children’s viewing

・Pre-school children cannot enter unless accompanied by a guardian. Also, one ticket is required per person. We also recommend that children wear earmuffs (soundproof headphones or ear protectors) or earplugs for music to protect their ears.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Please be sure to check the official website for notes and information on the day of the performance.

If there is any news, we will inform you on the official website, SNS, etc.

[Inquiries regarding performances]

[email protected]

(Please note that inquiries received on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays will be answered on the following business day.)