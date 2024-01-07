Student loses €100,000 worth of bitcoin due to stupid mistake

#Student #loses #worth #bitcoin #due #stupid #mistake

The decentralized nature of Bitcoin (BTC) allows users to become their own bank. It offers individuals the opportunity to fully own and control their assets. A downside to this fundamental feature of Bitcoin is that users are responsible for the security of their funds. The tragic story of John, an average student, shows that a small mistake can lead to disastrous financial losses.

Bitcoin dream fades due to one forgotten bag

John is an ordinary student who immersed himself in the world of Bitcoin in 2012, just 3 years after the network was founded. It was then that he made the decision to invest a modest amount in the decentralized currency, acquiring a total of 10 BTC.

Throughout 2012, the price of bitcoin moved between roughly $4.50 and $13.70. This means that John’s total investment was somewhere between $45 and $137.

With the impressive path that the bitcoin price has taken in the following years, his investment grew to immense size in 2017. While his financial future was bright, a moment of inattention led to an unexpected setback.

John had his private keys, or the secret codes that give access to cryptocurrency, stored on a USB stick. John’s tragedy began with a simple bag that he forgot while moving from one place to another. In one fell swoop, the ability to access his 10 BTC went up in smoke when he realized his USB drive was in that bag.

With Bitcoin trading around $10,000 at the time, John’s little oversight resulted in a loss of around $100,000. With a current bitcoin price of $44,000, his stack would even be worth $440,000.

Important crypto lessons

John’s story emphasizes the high level of responsibility that comes with ‘being your own bank’. There is no central authority that users can rely on in case of problems. Everyone is responsible for the security of their private keys, which entails risks.

The incident highlights the need for reliable backup strategies for crypto wallets. Creating redundant copies of private keys and storing them in secure locations ensures that even if one copy is lost, the funds are still accessible and recoverable.

It also emphasizes the importance of being careful with physical items, such as USB sticks or hardware wallets, on which crypto assets are stored. Losing private keys simply leads to irreparable financial losses, and not every crypto investor is aware of this.

