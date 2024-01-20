Students file a petition against declaring a public holiday on 22nd in Maharashtra – Holiday on Jan 22 | Maharashtra

#Students #file #petition #declaring #public #holiday #22nd #Maharashtra #Holiday #Jan #Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Four law students filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the declaration of a public holiday by the Maharashtra government on January 22, the consecration day of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A special bench of the Bombay High Court will consider the PIL filed by students Shivangi Aggarwal, Satyajeet Siddharth Salve, Vedant Gaurav Aggarwal and Khushi Sandeep Bangia at 10.30 am on Sunday.

A special bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale will hear the petition. All four are students from MNLU, GLC and Nirma Law School.

The petitioners say that declaring a public holiday to celebrate a religious ceremony is a violation of the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. The Maharashtra government issued an order on Friday declaring January 22 as a public holiday in the state.