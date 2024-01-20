Students file a petition against declaring a public holiday on 22nd in Maharashtra – Holiday on Jan 22 | Maharashtra

#Students #file #petition #declaring #public #holiday #22nd #Maharashtra #Holiday #Jan #Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Four law students filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the declaration of a public holiday by the Maharashtra government on January 22, the consecration day of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A special bench of the Bombay High Court will consider the PIL filed by students Shivangi Aggarwal, Satyajeet Siddharth Salve, Vedant Gaurav Aggarwal and Khushi Sandeep Bangia at 10.30 am on Sunday.

A special bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale will hear the petition. All four are students from MNLU, GLC and Nirma Law School.

The petitioners say that declaring a public holiday to celebrate a religious ceremony is a violation of the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. The Maharashtra government issued an order on Friday declaring January 22 as a public holiday in the state.

Also Read:  He rushed to see his brother get on the school bus; A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died under the same bus – Child death Hyderabad | Malayalam news

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Video: two ships of the British Navy suffered a nasty accident in the Middle East
Video: two ships of the British Navy suffered a nasty accident in the Middle East
Posted on
Valentijn Driessen takes a brotherly photo with the Ajax man who recently finished him off
Valentijn Driessen takes a brotherly photo with the Ajax man who recently finished him off
Posted on
NASA Loses Contact with Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars
NASA Loses Contact with Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars
Posted on
Green Camp is launching a “crispy” craze! Why use Threads?The director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party reveals the reasons | Reviews of the victories and defeats of each party | Important news
Green Camp is launching a “crispy” craze! Why use Threads?The director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party reveals the reasons | Reviews of the victories and defeats of each party | Important news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News