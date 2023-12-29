Students hacked Tesla cars with equipment for… 600 euros

#Students #hacked #Tesla #cars #equipment #for.. #euros

A team of German computer science students have hacked Tesla’s car operating system and autopilot. They have achieved this with equipment that cost only… 600 euros.

For several years, hackers have been testing the electric car maker’s defenses, usually without much to show for their efforts.

In March, it took a group of cybersecurity experts based in France less than two minutes to remotely access some of the on-board computers of a Tesla car, allowing them to turn lights on and off, press horn and activate the windshield wipers.

Five months later, security researchers in Germany cracked the processor in another Tesla system, highlighting a vulnerability that could allow tech-savvy or unusually thrifty drivers to trick the system into unlocking features they hadn’t paid for.

Using a very similar method, a team from the same Berlin University mounted an assault deep into the electronic bowels of autopilot. Among other things, they found hints of a secret setting called “Elon mode” – named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk – which appears to enable fully automated driving without the usual need for the driver to tap the steering wheel every now and then to prove they are paying attention.

Fortunately for Tesla owners, the attack requires physical contact with the circuit and cannot be carried out remotely. However, it can be used by competitors to steal the company’s technology.

Known as a “voltage collapse,” it involves a brief change in power that forces the system to abandon its protection for a split second. Although this time window was too short to transfer all the data to the computer, it allowed the researchers to take “snapshots” every two seconds or so.

These include footage from the vehicle’s cameras and some of the routes it has taken previously.

More tantalizingly, the researchers also found code that appeared to confirm the existence of the Elon mode setting, also known as “full self-driving,” which is believed to be hidden but is being made available to certain select Tesla users.

The results were presented at the Chaos Computer Club hacker convention in Hamburg on Wednesday.

