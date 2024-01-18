Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news

#Students #suicide #attempt #Case #teacher #Tiruvalla #Teachers #CollegeStudent #Suicide #Kerala #Police #Malayalam #news

Thiruvalla ∙ Govt. A case has been filed against the teacher in the suicide attempt of a student of Teachers Training College. A case was filed against Malayalam section teacher Milena James. They were suspended in the incident. The student was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The Director of Public Education issued an order suspending Milena James. The case is based on the complaint that the dispute with the teacher was behind the suicide attempt. The SFIs protested by arresting the college principal in the incident. The students here were on strike against the teacher of the Malayalam department.

English Summary:

Student’s suicide attempt: Police took case against govt. teachers training college teacher