Study: Blood test could revolutionize Alzheimer’s diagnosis

#Study #Blood #test #revolutionize #Alzheimers #diagnosis

The focus was on one thing Protein namens p-tau217, that as Biomarker is known for changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease. This protein is therefore particularly important in the diagnosis of the disease.

p-tau217 plays in the Transmission of messenger substances between the cells plays an important role in stabilizing the transport route. This transmission route does not work because the protein e.g. For example, if too much phosphorus has been absorbed, the transport route breaks down and the cell dies. p-tau217 is then considered a species Waste product of the cell transported away and can subsequently detected in the spinal cord become.

Blood tests not yet widely available

However, special blood tests are required not generally available, they are used primarily for research purposes. The team around Nicholas Ashton from the University of Gothenburg examined a test already available in the research area called ALZpath, with which the p-tau217 protein was measured in blood can be. It should soon be commercially available in clinics like Ashton CNN health said.

Data from almost 800 people were used

For the study, the researchers analyzed Data from various studies in the USA, Canada and Spain, a total of 786 people with and without cognitive impairment.

In all three studies, patients had either one Lumbar puncturen or an amyloid PET scan performed to detect signs of amyloid and tau proteins – the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. Afterward the team compared the results with the results of the ALZpath blood test.

The spinal cord is therefore on tau values examined because it has long been known that these values ​​in the brain and spinal cord are associated with Alzheimer’s disease very early increase.

Results were surprisingly precise

“80 % of the people could through a blood test definitely without further investigation diagnosed “, says Ashton. Their study shows that the blood test is more accurate than other established tests and diagnostic tools such as lumbar punctures would not be inferior. More than that, he quotes Guardian the authors: The blood test is important in detecting signs of Alzheimer’s disease even better than the assessment of brain atrophy.

Ashton believes the test even used more widely could be used to rule out other dementias.

Further research is needed

The results also suggest that Follow-up examinations to determine the diagnosis not necessary could be. “This could significantly speed up the diagnostic process in the future,” emphasizes study author Ashton. However, he emphasized that further research required be. “We must even more investigations in different communities to understand how effective these blood tests are for all Alzheimer’s patients,” he said.