Study: BYD could become the best-selling electric car in the world and displace Tesla as early as 2023

#Study #BYD #bestselling #electric #car #world #displace #Tesla #early

BYD electric cars may become the best-selling all-electric vehicles in the world in the fourth quarter of this year. If that happens, Tesla’s dominance could end.

This is according to a report by the global market research company Counterpoint Research. BYD, excluding its joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, equaled Tesla’s share of the electric car market in the third quarter, with each holding 17 percent, according to the company.

BYD is expected to overtake Tesla in the fourth quarter to become the world’s best-selling electric car brand, the report said.

In the third quarter, Tesla delivered more than 435,000 electric cars, and BYD 431,600 electric cars. While Tesla reported a 6.7 percent quarterly drop in shipments, BYD’s shipments saw a strong increase of 22.5 percent, the report said.

If you like Tesla, you will fall in love with BYD

“Tesla and BYD… are now comparable in size in terms of volumes, revenue and profit

China still controls 58 percent of the global EV market, followed by the United States with 12 percent, according to Soumen Mandal, an analyst at Counterpoint Research. Germany has emerged as the third largest EV market, boasting a growth rate of over 60%.

After BYD saw a jump in sales, the company also showed good financial results. According to the financial report, third-quarter profit was 10.4 billion yuan ($1.46 billion), up 82.2% year-on-year. Last year, the company’s profit jumped more than 400% year-on-year to 16.62 billion yuan.

A Chinese car giant has decided in which European country it will manufacture its next electric cars

In response to the growing demand in Europe for more budget electric cars

Morgan Stanley said in a report that BYD’s performance exceeded market expectations. Analysts at the US investment bank believe that with increased sales of high-end cars and continued global expansion, BYD can maintain profitability next year.

Strong overseas sales are a key driver of this growth in performance. BYD CEO Wang Chuanf said back in June that the company is ready to meet growing overseas demand.

In September, BYD broke records with overseas sales reaching 28,000 units. BYD commented that its NEV electric vehicles are now available in 53 countries and regions.