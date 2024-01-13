Study finds bottled water contains thousands of plastic particles

#Study #finds #bottled #water #thousands #plastic #particles

Bottled water is not so pure, it actually contains tens of thousands of plastic particles, which could pose a health risk! Tristan Bergen 13/01/2024 10:00 5 min

According to a recent American study published at the start of 2024, water from plastic bottles contains many more plastic microparticles than what we had imagined until now.

Thousands of particles in each bottle!

Thanks to a revolutionary technique using lasers in particular, researchers from Columbia University in New York State in the United States have recently highlighted the presence of many microscopic particles in plastic bottles.

These tested three popular brands regularly consumed by many locals and came to the conclusion that plastic bottles generally contain much more microplastics than previously thought. In fact, these are some 240,000 plastic fragments per liter of water which were detected during this study!

In the interest of fairness, the scientists in charge of the study chose not to reveal which brands had been tested, but they are convinced that all plastic water bottles sold commercially contain nanoplastics. The results showed that each liter of water contained between 110,000 and 370,000 particles per liter, including 90% nanoplastics and 10% microplastics.

The most commonly found type of plastic was nylon, which could notably come from plastic filters used to purify waterfollowed by polyethylene terephthalate, element of which water bottles are made. These results therefore raise an important question, that of the potential health risks for regular consumers of bottled water.

A health risk?

Plastic particles are present everywhere on the planet, plastic being one of the materials most used by humans. Microplastics measure less than 5,000 micrometers in diameter and are, according to this study, the least present elements in bottled water.

However, nanoplastics are much smaller, measuring less than a micrometer, or half the average size of a bacterium. These nanoplastics are therefore so small that they can eenter the blood system and spread to our organs, including the brain and heart. Some studies have also managed to detect the presence of nanoplastics even in our cells.

Research into their consequences is still limited because scientists have only recently become aware of this problem. However, some studies have already highlighted harmful effects, particularly on the reproductive system. For example, a study published in 2020 showed that the most toxic nanoplastics could reduce the quantity of motile spermatozoa in Pacific oysters by 79% !

However, scientists do not recommend stopping drinking bottled waterthe risk of dehydration being greater than the potential consequences of exposure to nanoplastics, only limit it to when necessary. A reasonable alternative would be to rather switch to tap water, which also contains microplastics but in much smaller quantities. However, other tests are planned on a larger scale in the coming months, tests which will also be carried out on tap water.