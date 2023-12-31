Study: Low-carb diet is beneficial for diabetics

#Study #Lowcarb #diet #beneficial #diabetics

It may not take as strict a diet as you think to keep type 1 diabetes under control, according to a new Swedish study.

According to the study conducted by researchers at the Swedish University of Gothenburg, following a moderate, low-carbohydrate diet helps people with type 1 diabetes maintain balanced blood sugar levels.

In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin to help blood sugar enter cells to be used as energy.

Without insulin, sugar builds up in the blood and can cause serious organ damage.

During the study, researchers selected 25 men and 25 women with type 1 diabetes, and asked them to eat a diet containing 50 percent of energy from carbohydrates, or a moderate low-carb diet with 30 percent of energy from carbohydrates.

All study participants suffered from high blood sugar levels and were taking insulin doses.

A continuous blood sugar monitoring device was used to record blood levels at least every 15 minutes over a period of 16 weeks.

Both diets included healthy levels of fiber-rich carbohydrates, as well as vegetables, unsaturated fats, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

The researchers found that blood sugar levels were within the target range for longer (68 minutes per day on average) for those following a moderate, low-carb diet compared to a traditional high-carb diet.

At the same time, the time it took for blood sugar levels to rise was reduced by 85 minutes per day.

The study, whose results were published in the Lancet medical journal, found that a form of acids called ketones remained at reasonable levels, reducing concerns that it can become too high when carbohydrates are reduced in type 1 diabetes.

Commenting on the study, lead author and nutritionist Sophia Sterner Isaacson said: “The study shows that following a moderate, low-carbohydrate diet lowers the average blood sugar level, which is considered useful in reducing the risk of organ damage for people with type 1 diabetes,” the website reported. Medical Express.

“It is important that the diet be healthy, with particular emphasis on the quality of fats and carbohydrates, and that the amount of carbohydrates is not too low,” Isaacson advised.