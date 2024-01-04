Study: Researchers find numerous viruses in ice

New study: Unknown viruses in glacier ice – how dangerous are they?

In the polar regions, the eternal ice contains microorganisms that can potentially pose a threat to humanity. This is what the findings of a new study suggest.

The study by researchers at Lanzhou University shows that the polar regions in the eternal ice are home to an extensive variety of microorganisms.

The scientists examined the ice and found, among other things, a surprising 10,840 types of DNA viruses, which is 15 times more than previous estimates.

Nevertheless, 83 percent of these viruses are bacteriophages, which do not pose a direct threat to humans. Because these viruses are specialized on bacteria as host cells.

That’s what it’s about

  • A new study shows that a variety of microorganisms exist in the polar regions.

  • Most of these viruses are bacteriophages that do not pose a direct threat to humans.

  • Still, there is a potential risk.

Numerous remains of bygone eras have already been discovered in the permafrost soils and glaciers of the coldest regions on earth, ranging from tiny organisms to fossils to complete mammoth babies. Under certain conditions, microorganisms trapped and preserved in ice can be revived. This could potentially pose a threat to human health – especially if pathogens emerge from the eternal ice.

A new study from China’s Lanzhou University now sheds light on the diversity of microorganisms in permafrost and glaciers. Over several years, researchers took and analyzed samples from a total of 38 glaciers in high mountains and polar regions worldwide. The impressive results were published in the specialist magazine “Science Bulletin”.

83 percent probably safe

The scientists identified a total of 10,840 types of DNA viruses, which, according to the study, is 15 times the previously assumed value. Nevertheless, 83 percent of these viruses are bacteriophages, which do not pose a direct threat to humans. Because these viruses are specialized on bacteria as host cells.

However, an associated risk cannot be completely ruled out. Some of the viruses do not kill their bacterial hosts immediately, which can allow infected bacteria to continue to live. In addition, the viruses can transfer their genetic material to bacteria, which can lead to the development of resistance to antibiotics. It should be noted that antibiotics only work against bacteria, not viruses.

Zombie viruses from mammoth wool

As early as the beginning of 2023, viruses from times long past were found in the Siberian permafrost. The viruses examined in the French study were harmless to humans because they only infect amoebas. Three of the viruses were found in 27,000-year-old fossilized mammoth wool. The researchers were able to revive some of the “zombie viruses” so that they multiplied in amoebas and released fresh virus particles.

