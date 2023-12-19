Study reveals that getting sleep on the weekend can influence the risk of heart attack; see results

Foto: EmirMemedovski/Getty Images.

In addition to helping you regain energy, extra rest on the weekend can reduce the risk of having a heart attack. Research by doctors at Nanjing University in China revealed that two more hours of sleep on days off reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke by 63%.

The study was published in the December issue of the Journal of Sleep Research. The objective was to evaluate whether sleeping a few more hours on weekends could bring benefits to human health, considering the physiology of the body and not just the impacts on mood and cognitive performance.

How was the research carried out?

The study by Chinese scientists interviewed 3,400 people, most of whom worked at night. They were asked to talk about their sleeping habits and the impacts they believed this had on their health.

The investigation indicated that those who were sleep deprived during the week, sleeping approximately 5 hours a day, but who managed to sleep at least two extra hours on the weekend, had fewer heart attacks and strokes than those who continued to deprive themselves of sleep.

Benefits have been seen by increasing hours of nighttime sleep or taking naps throughout the day.

Heart health

The Nanjing researchers said weekend sleep catch-up was also associated with a low risk of angina (the feeling of chest pain caused by blocked arteries). “Research has shown that sleep is not just for physiological rest, but also has profound effects on cardiovascular health,” they added.

The downside is that it is not known whether the benefits are the same for those who have a regular routine and are not sleep deprived during the week. On the other hand, an earlier survey this year of English nutritionists indicated that sleeping for two hours extra at the weekend could harm gut health.

Metropolises

