Study reveals when you should eat

#Study #reveals #eat

Home page

Panorama

By: Kathrin Reikowski

PrintShare

According to a study, the risk of cardiovascular disease is increased, especially in women, if they eat a late breakfast and a late dinner.

Frankfurt – Anyone who has a particularly late breakfast or late dinner has a negative impact on their health and is more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Many diets and skipping meals, for example due to increased or long-term stress, increase the risk of heart and blood vessel diseases, warn the authors of an international study published in the magazine Nature published in December.

In contrast to other studies, it was recorded exactly what was eaten and at what time, and not what study participants themselves defined as breakfast or “late” eating.

About the “NutriNet-Santé” study:

The study was initiated in 2009, and since then over 100,000 participants (79 percent) have regularly answered online questionnaires about lifestyle, nutrition and health. Questionnaires that documented all food intake over three days – with regard to food quantities and times – were specifically evaluated. Factors such as being overweight or working at night were excluded.

Authors from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the



Department of Experimental and Health Sciences, Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF), also in Barcelona as well as the Université Sorbonne Paris Nord and Université Paris Cité in Bobigny. (Source: Magazine Nature)

Prevent cardiovascular diseases: Don’t eat at night and don’t skip breakfast

Rhythms in organs are controlled by the rhythm in which we eat every day – especially in the liver, but also in the heart, kidneys and pancreas, and blood pressure is also regulated by this. Other data have suggested that eating late at night puts you at risk for obesity, and skipping breakfast can put you at risk for heart disease. “Sensitivity to insulin and elevated glucose concentrations is greatest in the early morning and decreases throughout the day. This shows that the metabolism is primed to anticipate and digest energy sources at certain times of the day,” the authors write.

A man takes something out of the fridge at night: Bad habits when it comes to meal times can have an impact on health, a study finds. © picture alliance/dpa/Lino Mirgeler

The new study shows specifically that in order to prevent heart and blood vessel diseases, it could be important to have breakfast before 9 a.m. and not eat anything after 8 p.m. Instead of skipping breakfast, it is better not to eat at all at night for a longer period of time by shifting meal times.

In the video: Healthy eating to lose weight after the holidays – a nutritionist gives these tips:

Planning meals: Risk of stroke decreases through nighttime fasting

The study identified 2,036 cases of heart and blood vessel diseases. It was shown that every hour that the first meal was delayed was associated with a higher risk of cerebrovascular diseases, i.e. diseases of the blood vessels in the brain, including strokes. However, no connection has been found between the timing of meals or the number of eating occasions and the risk of coronary heart disease (calcification of the coronary arteries).

In particular, according to the study, there are these connections:

Every additional hour delay in the time of the first meal of the day increases the overall risk of cardiovascular disease

There was no association with the time of first meal for the risk of brain blood vessel disease – but eating every hour later in the evening increased the risk of this.

In addition, the risk of diseases of the blood vessels in the brain decreased with each additional hour of nighttime fasting

Anyone who wants to eat healthy for the heart and blood vessels in the brain will get this clear tip from the study authors: not eating anything for a longer period of time at night is healthy. However, it is much healthier to eat dinner early and have breakfast early again than to postpone both meals.

The risks of the respective diseases were significantly increased, especially in women – night fasting in particular reduced the likelihood of coronary artery disease. Another study shows how belly fat can be reduced: including through whole grain products.