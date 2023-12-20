Study shows genetic connection between synesthesia and autism

#Study #shows #genetic #connection #synesthesia #autism

Janina Neufeld Photo: Andreas Andersson

Overlapping genetics

A new study published in the journal “Proceedings of the Royal Society B” provides in-depth knowledge of the link between autism and synesthesia. By examining twins who differ in synesthesia or autistic traits, the researchers were able to estimate the influence of environmental and genetic factors.

– Above all, we saw a genetic connection for autistic traits that are not linked to social abilities, says Janina Neufeld, senior researcher at KIND (Center of Neurodevelopmental Disorders at Karolinska Institutet) and one of the main authors of the study.

Link to some autistic symptoms

In autism, the symptoms are categorized into two different groups, where difficulties with social interaction form the first group, and limiting and repetitive behaviors form the second group.

– There was a significant genetic link between synaesthesia and autistic traits such as limiting interests, ability to focus on details and repetitive behaviours, Janina Neufeld says. However, we found no relationship between synaesthesia and social ability.

Synesthesia, Autism and Sensory

Janina Neufeld was one of the first to show that synesthesia is more common among people with autism, which has been confirmed by several studies since then.

– I have been fascinated by a possible connection between synaesthesia and autism since my doctoral days, says Janina. This study was a first step in estimating the role of genetics in the association. Now the next step will be, among other things, to try to map which genes have an effect.

Different sensory perception, how one experiences sense impressions, is very common in autism. In another ongoing study, the research group at KIND is investigating whether people with autism and people with synesthesia are similar in terms of how they perceive sensory impressions and social thinking.

-Over- or under-sensitivity to sensory impressions can cause it in social situations, says Janina Neufeld. With the upcoming study, we hope to get more information about which factors contribute to a different perception of sensory impressions.