Study the Sun, India’s First Solar Satellite Has Reached Its Destination

SinPo.id – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s first solar satellite or Aditya-L1 spacecraft had achieved its goal of conducting a comprehensive study of the Sun, over the next five years.

Launched on September 2, Aditya-L1 has positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, where the satellite will later study the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

“India created another milestone. “This is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realizing the most complex and intricate space missions,” Modi said on social media platform X. Reported by ABC, Sunday 7 January 2024.

He explained that the satellite had traveled a distance of around 1.5 million kilometers in a span of four months. The distance to the sun is not too far, because the distance between the Earth and the Sun can reach 150 million kilometers.

Meanwhile, Lagrange Point, where the satellite is placed, still has the effect of gravitational forces which allows the object to remain stationary, thereby reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Scientists involved in the Aditya-L1 project aim to gain insight into the impact of solar radiation on the increasing number of satellites in orbit, with a particular focus on phenomena affecting communications networks, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

“We definitely need to know more about the Sun, because the sun controls space weather,” said former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Manish Purohit.

Apart from that, the spacecraft will also act as an early warning system regarding upcoming solar storms.

“Satellites will become the mainstay of all technology on Earth with quantum applications, with internet connectivity, disaster warning systems, resource utilization, and many other applications,” added Purohit.

It is known that the Aditya-L1 launch mission is India’s second biggest achievement in space after the country successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon safely, surpassing Russia’s failed Luna-25 landing attempt.