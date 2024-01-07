Study the Sun, India’s First Solar Satellite Has Reached Its Destination

#Study #Sun #Indias #Solar #Satellite #Reached #Destination

SinPo.id – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s first solar satellite or Aditya-L1 spacecraft had achieved its goal of conducting a comprehensive study of the Sun, over the next five years.

Launched on September 2, Aditya-L1 has positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, where the satellite will later study the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

“India created another milestone. “This is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realizing the most complex and intricate space missions,” Modi said on social media platform X. Reported by ABC, Sunday 7 January 2024.

He explained that the satellite had traveled a distance of around 1.5 million kilometers in a span of four months. The distance to the sun is not too far, because the distance between the Earth and the Sun can reach 150 million kilometers.

Meanwhile, Lagrange Point, where the satellite is placed, still has the effect of gravitational forces which allows the object to remain stationary, thereby reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Scientists involved in the Aditya-L1 project aim to gain insight into the impact of solar radiation on the increasing number of satellites in orbit, with a particular focus on phenomena affecting communications networks, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

“We definitely need to know more about the Sun, because the sun controls space weather,” said former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Manish Purohit.

Apart from that, the spacecraft will also act as an early warning system regarding upcoming solar storms.

Also Read:  Rohit Sharma hits out at critics of sub-continent pitches, India def South Africa, second Test, result, latest, updates

“Satellites will become the mainstay of all technology on Earth with quantum applications, with internet connectivity, disaster warning systems, resource utilization, and many other applications,” added Purohit.

It is known that the Aditya-L1 launch mission is India’s second biggest achievement in space after the country successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon safely, surpassing Russia’s failed Luna-25 landing attempt.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

NPO and RTL should shut their mouths about programs reporting viewing figures in the old way
NPO and RTL should shut their mouths about programs reporting viewing figures in the old way
Posted on
Roniel Campos shows his credentials for the Vuelta al Táchira and wins the second fraction of the Vuelta a Bramón – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine
Roniel Campos shows his credentials for the Vuelta al Táchira and wins the second fraction of the Vuelta a Bramón – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine
Posted on
Inventing a new mechanism that accelerates the delivery of Alzheimer’s medications to the brain
Inventing a new mechanism that accelerates the delivery of Alzheimer’s medications to the brain
Posted on
Chika’s timekeeper for 2024. Pay attention when you don’t need to plan essential activities!
Chika’s timekeeper for 2024. Pay attention when you don’t need to plan essential activities!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News