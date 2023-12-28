Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football

#Stunning #stunt #Kiel #Liverpool #legend #Dirk #Kuyt #Beerschots #coach #Belgian #Football

Beerschot brings in a big name. Former Dutch international and Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt (43) will be the new trainer at Kiel. Our editors learned this from a good source.

Beerschot, currently joint leader in the Challenger Pro League, suddenly had to say goodbye to trainer Andreas Wieland last week. The Austrian himself asked to break his contract – possibly to work for LASK in his home country. Despite that bolt from the blue, Beerschot did not sit still. The Rats almost certainly already have a new coach. According to our information, none other than Dirk Kuyt will be the new trainer at Kiel.

Kuyt is a former Dutch international who had his heyday at Liverpool. In 2006 he moved from Feyenoord to Anfield for 18 million euros. He would eventually play for the ‘Reds’ for six years and become an icon. Kuyt would subsequently play for Fenerbahçe and again Feyenoord – he was part of the champions team in 2017 – before ending his career with amateur team Quick Boys.

Kuyt also took his first steps as an assistant coach with the latter team. Afterwards he also started working for Feyenoord’s U19 team, the team he loved. However, Kuyt did not get his first job as head coach at the highest level until the summer of 2022 at ADO Den Haag. However, that was not a great success, because after less than five months, good for 17 matches, Kuyt was already kicked out due to disappointing results. Since then he has been without a coaching job. Over the years, Kuyt also worked as an analyst on Dutch television.

Dirk Cute. © Getty Images

