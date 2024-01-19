Subscribe or buy games? Ubisoft manager is a topic of conversation

#Subscribe #buy #games #Ubisoft #manager #topic #conversation

Do players have to get used to no longer owning their games? Ubisoft manager Philippe Tremblay would like to see such a “consumption change” in an interview with the industry magazine Gamesindustry.biz. In it he compares game subscriptions like Ubisoft+ with streaming services like Netflix – and provides plenty of conversation among players and developers.

“We found that players are used to owning their games, a bit like DVDs,” says Tremblay, who is responsible for Ubisoft’s subscription strategy, in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz. “This is the consumer shift that needs to happen. Consumers have become accustomed to no longer owning their CD or DVD collection.” Things move more slowly with games than with films, says Tremblay. “It’s about being comfortable with not owning your game.”

“Get used to no one buying your games”

Tremblay’s statements struck a chord with many players. “Get used to being comfortable with the fact that no one is buying your games,” writes one user on Reddit. For many gamers, not owning their games is a sore point. This is also because games can be removed from subscription platforms at any time.

In any case, classic games quickly disappear from stores: older games are hardly available on modern systems, shows a study by the Video Game History Foundation published in 2023. Accordingly, 87 percent of all video games released before 2010 can no longer be purchased on current platforms. This development could accelerate further through subscription models.

Larian boss criticizes subscription models

The interview also made waves among developers. Swen Vincke, studio boss of “Baldur’s Gate 3” developer Larian, leads the fundamental debate in a thread on Platform X: “It will be more difficult to get good content if the subscription model becomes established.” It is almost impossible to push a game that is driven by idealism instead of commerce through a committee – but that is exactly what can be expected if subscriptions become established.

Larian games will therefore not be found in game subscriptions. “Subscription models will always end up as cost-benefit analyzes with the goal of maximizing profits,” writes Vincke. But he thinks subscription services are generally okay as long as they don’t develop into a monopoly.

Analyst Mat Piscatella considers this risk to be low. The growth of game subscriptions has not developed further recently, he writes in a post on “The idea that subscriptions will dominate the market is not supported by the data.” So far, subscription services have been seen as a supplement to game sales, offering publishers and players an alternative to classic purchases.

Are subscriptions “destructive”?

In recent years, numerous game companies have launched a subscription service – including Microsoft with Game Pass, Electronic Arts with EA Play, Ubisoft with Ubisoft+ and Sony with Playstation Plus. There has been criticism of these services for a long time. As part of the FTC’s case against Microsoft’s Activision takeover, then-Playstation boss Jim Ryan described Microsoft’s Game Pass as “destructive”: “I’ve talked to all the publishers and none of them like Game Pass,” said Ryan. As a result of the statements, several developers expressed their solidarity with Game Pass.

Ubisoft has only recently changed its own subscription model: Ubisoft+ Premium bundles the two previous offers PC Access and Multi Access into a complete package for 18 euros per month. Players can play current Ubisoft games including the DLCs at no extra charge, and they also get early access to some new titles. Ubisoft+ Classics only costs 8 euros per month and removes the newer games from the offering.

The extent to which you actually own games when you buy them on digital operating platforms is debatable. On Steam, for example, you don’t buy games directly, you just purchase personal licenses for their use. The fact that Valve or the publisher can remove these games at any time is covered by the terms of use. Such restrictions often also apply to games sold on media with DRM. Sony shows that digitally purchased content can also be lost: several films purchased in the Playstation Store were deleted from users’ libraries in 2022 after the license agreement between Sony and StudioCanal expired.

