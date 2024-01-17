subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents

#subsidy #euroshectare #conditions #documents

Roxana Dobre – January 17, 2024 19:27 Farmers will receive a “bonus” subsidy of 100 euros/ha in 2024

Ordinance for the direct subsidy of 100 euros per hectare – eligible crops, conditions, necessary documents. Farmers will receive a subsidy of 100 euros/ha if they own at least one hectare of agricultural land and have submitted the application for payment to APIA in the 2023 campaign. The Ministry of Agriculture published today in public debate, a draft Ordinance with the conditions and amounts allocated to this new aid that had already been announced by Minister Florin Barbu.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) published today, Wednesday – January 17, in public debate, the Ordinance that provides for a new subsidy for farmers, payment that will be paid until June 30, 2024. The new temporary scheme will be carried out through the Agency of Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) and notified to the European Commission.

Read also: APIA 2024 payments: Grants are paid until March 31

The subsidy of 100 euros per hectare. Eligible farmers

The beneficiaries of the aid scheme are farmers who are active in the field of primary production of vegetable agricultural products and are registered in the Agricultural Register and in the Single Identification Register. The list of beneficiaries is as follows:

a) agricultural producers natural persons;

b) agricultural producers authorized natural persons, individual enterprises and family enterprises;

c) agricultural producers, legal entities, regardless of their legal status or their way of organization;

d) variety testing and research bodies/organizations, respectively universities, institutes and research-development stations in the agricultural field, regardless of their legal status or their financing method.

Read also: APIA, answer for farmers: Now the bonus subsidies entered in the accounting until December 11 are paid

The subsidy of 100 euros per hectare. terms

The scheme for the subsidy of 100 euros per hectare will apply to potential beneficiaries who request the payment of the grant on the basis of support requests addressed to APIA through its territorial structures, respectively the county/local centers or the center in the city of Bucharest, as the case may be.

To benefit from the payment scheme, farmers must have submitted a payment request in 2023, for a determined area of ​​at least 1 ha, for one or more of the crops provided for in the Ordinance by the 2023 submission deadline. In addition, farmers must not be in difficulty, i.e. in liquidation or bankruptcy, at the date of submission of the request for state aid, based on the records of the National Office of the Trade Register.

Also, agricultural producers who appear in the IACS “case closed” system can benefit from the allocated amounts due to APIA’s impossibility to make the payment due to bank account errors for the 2023 application, provided the bank details document related to an active bank account is submitted after the effective date of the ordinance.

Agricultural producers declared ineligible for the area payment related to the 2023 campaign who received a negative/rejection decision cannot benefit from the “bonus” subsidy.

New payment of 100 euros/ha for farmers (photo: freepik.com)

The subsidy of 100 euros per hectare. Eligible crops, amounts

The payment of 100 euros per hectare will be granted for a series of crops established in autumn 2022 as follows: common autumn wheat, autumn durum wheat, autumn triticale, autumn rye, autumn barley, autumn barley, autumn oats fall and fall rape.

The direct grant represents a compensatory payment per area consisting of the equivalent in lei of 100 euros/hectare, which is granted to an enterprise operating in the field of primary production of agricultural products, for areas of arable land cultivated in the fall of 2022, for a maximum number of 162,640 beneficiaries.

The maximum value of the direct grant granted per beneficiary enterprise cannot exceed the equivalent in lei of 280,000 euros. The euro/lei exchange rate for calculating the maximum total value/amount is the one communicated by the National Bank of Romania on August 1, 2023, namely 4.9334 lei/euro.

The subsidy of 100 euros per hectare. Necessary documents, application deadline

Beneficiaries who meet the eligibility conditions will submit to the APIA county/local centers, respectively the APIA center in the city of Bucharest, where they submitted the area payment requests for the year 2023, a direct grant application, accompanied by a copy of the bank details document , only in the situation where it has undergone changes compared to the one entered in the payment request for the year 2023. The copies of the identification documents existing in the file of the payment request per area for the year 2023, if there are no changes, remain valid for awarding the direct grant.

The application for granting the direct grant and the mandatory documents must be submitted within a maximum of 30 working days, starting with the 5th working day from the date of entry into force of the ordinance.

APIA will make pre-printed applications available to applicants. In order to manage the support measure, APIA will create an electronic management application and retrieve from the IT Administration and Control System (IACS) data related to:

a) identification data of the agricultural producer, namely name and surname/name CUI/CNP, identification number from the Farmers Register – APIA ID, address/headquarters, bank details; in the situation where the applicant provides another bank account, it is completed with the new data under the heading “new IBAN account”, crossing out the data entered by

APIA related to the existing bank account in its records, for the application year 2023;

b) the total areas determined following administrative and on-site controls for crops in the Ordinance.