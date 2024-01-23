Substandard legislation is a danger for Sweden

#Substandard #legislation #danger #Sweden

full screen The bills on secret wiretapping without specific criminal suspicion and visitation zones are seen by many heavy referral bodies. The fact that the government is proceeding with the proposals indicates a “criminal legal decay” in Sweden, writes Oisín Cantwell. Photo: Alamy/Stella Pictures

The Council of Law uses secret coercive measures and heavy referral bodies carelessly jam the visitation zones.

It is high time to start asking questions about the quality of contemporary legislation.

During the era in which the notorious penalty tougher gunners Gunnar Strömmer and Morgan Johansson have been on the move, the headlines about new laws have often been of a kind that make press secretaries age prematurely.

Just take the past week. It began with the Legislative Council, the authority that must review new sections before they come into force, putting its teeth into yet another expansion of covert coercive measures.

This is an authority made up essentially of Supreme Court justices, exceptionally competent people in other words, and the 14-page memorandum begins with a loud sigh.

The provisions on all these possibilities for interception and bugging are both complicated and scattered in different parts of the law book.

It is, warns the lawyers, it is therefore difficult to get an overall picture of “the extent of the intrusion into the personal integrity that individuals can suffer from, as well as what the combined regulation means for a democratic society”.

Savor those words. The state now has such large and wide-ranging opportunities to snoop into our private lives that even the country’s top lawyers can’t get an overview of the extent of the powers and what they mean for our freedom.

The experts then move on to analyze the latest invention, that covert means of coercion can be used in order to locate people who have been sentenced to prison, but who are at large.

It is stated that such a possibility is a novelty in Swedish law and it is warned that it is not certain that the provision can be used in the way it is intended. In addition, other aspects of the proposal raise “strong concerns”.

Words and no rhymes in other words. But it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if Minister of Justice Strömmer closes his eyes, blows his horn and drives on.

In the election campaign, this politician in and of himself made solemn speeches about being impressed by the views of these experts. But once in power, he has already run over them a couple of times. In the same way as representative Johansson did.

To respect the Legislative Council is a luxury that in our time is reserved for the opposition.

The week continued with the heavily criticized visitation zones, or security zones as some polished copywriter at the Ministry of Justice has renamed them, possibly without thinking that the new word carries within it a hint that the parts of the kingdom that are outside the zones thus become unsafe.

The idea is that the police should be able to set up zones to body search anyone or search any vehicle in order to prevent crime.

This is an extraordinarily stupid idea. Even the police aren’t particularly keen on it.

Even today, it is easy for a police officer to search people. In addition, these zones risk creating contradictions between the local population and the police.

It is hardly Östermalm, Örgryte or Falsterbo that will be affected. Rather Rinkeby, Bergsjön and Rosengård. And if there’s one thing the police need for successful law enforcement in these areas, it’s the trust of honest residents.

That the referral bodies saw the misery is not the least bit surprising.

“Unacceptably large risks of ethnic discrimination,” says the Ombudsman for Discrimination.

“Persons who have no connection to crime at all, including children, may be subject to coercive measures,” warns JO.

The Svea Court of Appeal murmurs quietly that the proposal is rejected, while JK brings out the sledgehammer:

It is “highly doubtful whether the proposal is compatible with the protection against arbitrary interventions set out in the form of government and the European Convention”.

Hop. So it can be so bad that the visitation zones violate both the constitution and human rights.

But not even this kind of brutal sawing will affect the government. This particular bill is one of the promises in the Tidö Agreement, a promise that not least leading Sweden Democrats love to remind in interviews.

Soon, therefore, the police will also have this tool in their drawer.

The fact that the Social Democrats, whose criminal policy is essentially identical to that of the Moderates, say no to this particular idiocy is not much of a consolation.

Namely, the big opposition party wants everyone who looks like gang criminals to be able to be dredged. Considering that every other person has a pair of soft shoes from Adidas, Sweden thus becomes one large visitation zone.

Now you may be thinking that it is better that something happens than that nothing happens and that a sloppy team is not the whole world.

No notion could be more wrong.

At best, legal junk is just useless. Like the tragicomic and failed eternal streak of trying to get more murderers sentenced to life. Or when the grooming law was introduced and became so blunt that prosecutors could hardly use it.

In the worst case scenario, the new law has significantly wider and more gloomy areas of application than what was intended and nibbles at the edge of our freedom a little further without the benefit of the section being appreciable.

It is one criminal decay we are witnessing. A decline that makes Sweden worse. Legislators, step up.

