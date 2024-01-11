“Substantially affects the activity”

#Substantially #affects #activity

The operator of Spark electric cars, in the carsharing system, announced – through a notification – the closure of the activity in Bucharest, due to the local administration, which blocks its access to parking, unlike all other European capitals.

“As a result of the recorded financial losses and the local regulations regarding parking lots, which substantially affect the Company’s activity, it was decided to stop the activity carried out by Spark in Romania, and in the next period, the Company will initiate the steps necessary to close the Company”, write the representatives of Spark in Romania, quoted by stiripesurse.ro.

“Although he claims that the environment is a priority for Bucharest, the mayor of the Capital would refuse to accept the non-taxing of parking for electric vehicles, used in the carsharing system, although this happens all over Europe, and private electric cars benefit from this facility.

Spark’s business model aims for double sustainability: in addition to sharing the cars, they are all electric, so they do not emit greenhouse gases. All over the world they are considered to reduce both traffic and pollution. In Bucharest, however, these vehicles would be prohibited from parking in the free spaces for all electric vehicles, making it impossible to continue the activity.

Even more outrageous is that private contractors, especially in the field of construction, so blamed by Nicușor Dan, allow free access to the parking lots of owned malls, while PMB claims, in an aberrant, discriminatory and abusive manner, to pay for parking, although all other electric cars owned by individuals are free”stiripesurse.ro also writes.

Photo source – illustrative: elements.envato