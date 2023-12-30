Substitute goalkeeper entered as ‘9’ and saved his team in Scotland: he scored an unstoppable goal

#Substitute #goalkeeper #entered #saved #team #Scotland #scored #unstoppable #goal

He Arbroath FCfrom Scottish Championship (Second Division), achieved an incredible draw this Saturday thanks to its substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams.

And due to an emergency, the alternative goalkeeper had to jump onto the playing field as a forward and an unassailable goal was dispatched.

According to Daily Record, the ‘Red Lights’ visited the Raith Rovers for matchday 18 of the Scottish tournament and, after 61 minutes, they fell 2-0.

Just minutes before, the coach had to improvise and send Adams as a reference in the area, since he only had five substitutes and had been left without forwards.

Thus, against all odds, in the 76th minute the substitute goalkeeper received a ball 30 meters from the rival goal and a half turn and an unreachable shot was dispatched for the Raith Rovers goalkeeper.

The tie for Arbroath of Scotland came at 80′, when Leighton McIntosh scored through a penalty kick.

With the final 2-2, all the applause went to the unexpected scorer Ali Adams, who ended up being the figure of the match.

This was Ali Adams’ great goal in Scotland: