Success for Swiss coach – Koller with Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final – Sport

#Success #Swiss #coach #Koller #Ahly #Club #World #Cup #semifinal #Sport

Success for Swiss coach – Koller with Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final – Sport – SRF Jump to content

  • Sport

  • International leagues

  • Current article

    • Contents

    Thanks to a 3-1 win over Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Marcel Koller’s Al Ahly (Egypt) are in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

    Legend: Ali Maaloul celebrates… … and Marcel Koller is already giving instructions again. IMAGO / NurPhoto

    In front of over 56,000 fans in Jeddah, Al Ahly made it to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup with the Swiss Marcel Koller on the sidelines. The Egyptian champions and African Champions League winners beat the “home team” Al-Ittihad 3-1. The North Africans also benefited from veteran star Karim Benzema missing a penalty in the first half.

    At Al Ahly, Mahmoud Kahraba, among others, a former Super League player, was able to distinguish himself. The offensive player, who played for Lucerne and GC between 2013 and 2014, prepared two of the three goals. In the semi-finals, the Egyptians will face Brazilian club Fluminense.

    Japanese meet Man City

    The Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) also secured the semi-final ticket. A former Super League player also stood out there. The Dutchman Alex Schalk, who was with Servette until 2022 and previously for four years, scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute. In the semi-finals the Diamonds will challenge top favorites Manchester City.

    sam

  • Sport

  • International leagues

  • Current article

    • Scroll left Scroll right

    Social Login

    For registration we need additional information about you.

    {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* loginWidget *} Use another account {* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

    {| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

    {| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

    {| existing_displayName |}
    {| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

    Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

    Log in and register

    Register

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *}

    {* loginWidget *}

    Create new password

    Enter your user account email address. We will then send you a link through which you can create a new password.

    {* #forgotPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /forgotPasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Further

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *} Use another account

    Technical error

    Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

    Confirm mobile number

    So that you can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number.

    An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.

    Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    Request SMS code

    Change mobile number

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

    Close

    Change mobile number

    The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No further codes can be created.

    Use another mobile number

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Register and log in

    to register

    With an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.

    {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} create account {* /registrationForm *}

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Your activation email has been sent

    Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

    Register

    Email address verified

    Thank you for verifying your email address.

    user account

    In this view you can manage your user data.

    {* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

    Change Password

    Deactivate account

    User data saved successfully

    You can view your data at any time in your user account.

    Close


    Customize user data

    Change Password

    Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

    {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    Define a new password for your account.

    {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

    Password saved successfully

    You can now log in to the article with your new password.

    Create a new password

    We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

    {* #resetPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /resetPasswordForm *}

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Deactivate account

    Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.

    Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?

    {* deactivateAccountForm *}

    abbrechen
    {* /deactivateAccountForm *}

    Account deactivated

    Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
    If you would like to register for the comment function again, please contact SRF customer service.

    Close

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
    Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
    Posted on
    WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
    WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
    Posted on
    Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
    Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
    Posted on
    Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
    Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
    Posted on
    Tags
    African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News