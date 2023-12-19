Successful approach to food waste leads to shortages at food banks | Economy

#Successful #approach #food #waste #leads #shortages #food #banks #Economy

19 dec 2023 om 23:26

Due to the successful approach to food waste in the Netherlands, there is a risk of an “urgent shortage” at food banks this winter. Food banks in the Netherlands are therefore “very concerned about the declining inflow of goods”.

According to the organization, there is a 20 percent decline in the supply of essential products. The food bank therefore asks supermarkets to consider donating a percentage of their regular products.

Food banks are largely dependent on products that manufacturers and supermarkets no longer (can) sell. “One of our goals is to combat poverty with food that would otherwise go to waste,” says board member Paul van Berkel. “But we see that many other parties are now also concerned with waste, and that has consequences for us.”

Nowadays, supermarkets also have smaller stocks, which means less is left over, Van Berkel explains. In addition, supermarkets and producers are increasingly working with apps such as Too Good To Go and Foodello, which offer surplus unsold products at a lower price. “These are supplies that would previously have been donated to us,” says Van Berkel.

Receive notifications for news about poverty. Stay informed with notifications

‘Customer purchasing behavior has changed’

He also notes that purchasing behavior has changed over the years. Where products used to be left at the end of their shelf life, people now buy them en masse due to discounts. “People trust the product and feel like they are doing something good, for the planet and for themselves.”

That is a good development, but it creates a shortage of healthy food for the Dutch Food Banks “at a time when social security is the talk of the day”. According to Van Berkel, around 105,000 people visit the Food Bank every week, 40 percent of whom are under the age of eighteen.

“This unintended side effect of the fight against food waste requires a different way of working together to still meet demand,” says Van Berkel. “Together we can help our customers through the winter and reduce food shortages in the Netherlands.”

Image: ANP

EconomyPovertyDomestic