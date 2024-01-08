Successful rocket launch should lead to first ever commercial moon landing | Tech

#Successful #rocket #launch #lead #commercial #moon #landing #Tech

An American space company sent a robotic vehicle to the moon on Monday morning. If it lands there, it will be the first commercial lunar lander to do so. The vehicle should land on the moon’s surface at the end of February.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has successfully launched the lunar lander from Cape Canaveral Space Base. ULA is a collaboration between aerospace companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin. It was also the first flight of the Vulcan launch vehicle, a new competitor for SpaceX. That rocket carried the lunar lander into space.

The company Astrobotic built the lunar lander. The mission is mainly a practice for the flight to the moon and the complicated landing. Still, a successful landing is hoped for. The United States hopes that commercial companies will help build bases on the moon. For example, these companies can help with the delivery of freight.

The Peregrine, as this lunar lander is called, is almost 2.5 meters wide and just 2 meters high. It can carry a load of 265 kilograms.

By the way, the lunar lander was not the only cargo on board the rocket. It also brought the cremated remains of seventy people and a dog to the space. They are placed in an orbit around the sun, where they must float forever.

This is not the first time a commercial lunar lander has been launched. The Japanese company ispace also tried to put a lander on the moon’s surface last year, but failed. The craft crashed on the moon and was lost. Only official space agencies of the United States, the then Soviet Union, China and India succeeded in landing landers on the moon.

Image: AFP

