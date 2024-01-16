Succession and The Bear are big winners of Emmy Awards

EPAMark Mylod, director of Succession

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 05:52

Of series Succession in The Bear are the big winners of the Emmy Awards, the American prizes for the best TV programs.

HBO drama series Succession won prizes in its fourth and final season. The series is about the Roy family, who own a global media conglomerate. Succession won a total of six Emmys. Actors Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen received individual awards for their roles in the series.

The Bear also received six Emmys, including best comedy series. The series tells the story of a chef who tries to renovate his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White won best comedy actor for his role as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

The 75th edition of the Emmys was actually supposed to take place last September, but was postponed to January this year due to a major strike by writers and actors.

