Suddenly Rich, Lake Bottom in US Saves IDR 8.3 Quadrillion of Lithium

In an innovative study, scientists exploring the Salton Sea in Southern California, United States (US), the largest lake in the state, discovered a lithium reservoir worth around USD 540 billion or the equivalent of IDR 8.3 quadrillion. The discovery of this ‘white gold’ brought major changes and positioned the US as a potential leader in lithium production.

This new abundance has the potential to supply batteries for more than 382 million electric vehicles, pushing the US to play a significant role in the global lithium market.

Previously, Governor Gavin Newsom called Salton Lake like the ‘Saudi Arabia of lithium’, likening it to oil resources in the Middle Eastern country. The nickname is now in line with reality, as the lake has emerged as the largest source of lithium globally.

Quoted from WioNewsthis discovery has significant implications for energy storage reserves, electric vehicle production, and reducing dependence on lithium imports from abroad.

The challenge of extracting ‘white gold’

While lithium reservoirs are promising, the extraction process presents its own challenges. By using geothermal production wells, researchers must manage the process carefully to prevent environmental impacts and address potential concerns for the 180,000 residents living near the Salton Sea.

The extraction process also raises questions about water use and its potential impact on the region’s Colorado River water supply. Environmental and social considerations underscore the need for responsible extraction practices.

As the extraction process progresses, the government must maintain a balance between exploiting the economic potential of the lithium reservoir and maintaining the welfare of local residents and water supplies in the region.

If successfully extracted, lithium reservoirs could revolutionize the energy landscape, supplying large quantities of batteries for the growing electric vehicle market.

The discovery also aligns with broader sustainability goals, offering the potential for the US to achieve lithium self-sufficiency and contribute to the global shift towards greener energy.

