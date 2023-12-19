Suddenly Rich, Lake Bottom in US Saves IDR 8.3 Quadrillion of Lithium

#Suddenly #Rich #Lake #Bottom #Saves #IDR #Quadrillion #Lithium

Jakarta

In an innovative study, scientists exploring the Salton Sea in Southern California, United States (US), the largest lake in the state, discovered a lithium reservoir worth around USD 540 billion or the equivalent of IDR 8.3 quadrillion. The discovery of this ‘white gold’ brought major changes and positioned the US as a potential leader in lithium production.

This new abundance has the potential to supply batteries for more than 382 million electric vehicles, pushing the US to play a significant role in the global lithium market.

Previously, Governor Gavin Newsom called Salton Lake like the ‘Saudi Arabia of lithium’, likening it to oil resources in the Middle Eastern country. The nickname is now in line with reality, as the lake has emerged as the largest source of lithium globally.

Quoted from WioNewsthis discovery has significant implications for energy storage reserves, electric vehicle production, and reducing dependence on lithium imports from abroad.

The challenge of extracting ‘white gold’

While lithium reservoirs are promising, the extraction process presents its own challenges. By using geothermal production wells, researchers must manage the process carefully to prevent environmental impacts and address potential concerns for the 180,000 residents living near the Salton Sea.

The extraction process also raises questions about water use and its potential impact on the region’s Colorado River water supply. Environmental and social considerations underscore the need for responsible extraction practices.

As the extraction process progresses, the government must maintain a balance between exploiting the economic potential of the lithium reservoir and maintaining the welfare of local residents and water supplies in the region.

Also Read:  Michael Jackson's daughter wears a body-print dress

If successfully extracted, lithium reservoirs could revolutionize the energy landscape, supplying large quantities of batteries for the growing electric vehicle market.

The discovery also aligns with broader sustainability goals, offering the potential for the US to achieve lithium self-sufficiency and contribute to the global shift towards greener energy.

Watch the video “Not just fuel, Indonesia can use these 3 energy sources!”

(rns/rns)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Posted on
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News