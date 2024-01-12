Sued by South Africa, Israel Affirms Operations in Gaza Are Not a Genocide Campaign

#Sued #South #Africa #Israel #Affirms #Operations #Gaza #Genocide #Campaign

Israel has denied accusations filed by South Africa (South Africa) at the UN high court that its military operation in Gaza is a campaign of genocide. In its inaugural session, the International Court of Justice will hear South Africa’s arguments regarding accusations of genocide against Israel.

Reported , Saturday (13/1/2024), Israel argued that they were acting in self-defense and fighting Hamas, not the Palestinian population. Israel asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to reject the lawsuit as baseless and rejected South Africa’s request to order them to stop the attacks.

“This is not genocide,” said attorney Malcolm Shaw.

South Africa told the court that Israeli air and ground attacks that have devastated large parts of Palestine and killed nearly 24,000 people were aimed at causing devastation to Gaza’s population.

Israel rejects the accusations, saying it respects international law and has the right to defend itself. Israel launched its war on Gaza after a cross-border attack on October 7 2023 by Hamas militants.

“The horrific suffering experienced by civilians, both Israelis and Palestinians, is the result of Hamas’ strategy,” Israeli Foreign Ministry legal adviser Tal Becker told the court.

“If there was an act of genocide, it was committed against Israel. Hamas attempted to commit genocide against Israel,” he added.

As reported and Al JazeeraThursday (11/1), in a trial that will last two days, the judges of the International Court of Justice will hear South Africa’s arguments regarding its accusations on Thursday (11/1) local time and then hear Israel’s response on Friday (12/1) tomorrow.

South Africa in its lawsuit demanded an end to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and accused Tel Aviv of violating the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention. South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola delivered the opening statement at the trial which was held in The Hague.

“Violence and destruction in Palestine and Israel did not start on October 7, 2023,” he said.

“The Palestinian people have experienced systematic oppression and violence for the last 76 years, on October 6 2023, and every day since October 7 2023,” Lamola stressed in his statement.

