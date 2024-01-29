Suez Canal blocked? The three Italian regions overwhelmed

#Suez #Canal #blocked #Italian #regions #overwhelmed

Suez could be the detonator of yet another global economic crisis. It is impossible to ignore the costs in human lives, obviously. But the conflict risks spilling onto our tables, into our businesses, into the bank accounts of Italians who thought they had escaped after the Covid blow, Ukraine, the gas supply crisis, the galloping inflation.

Having calculated (by default) the damage that the attacks of the Houthi guerrillas have caused on the trade routes and on the European market alone in recent months, we begin to think in the order of a few billion. If the situation does not calm down, the projections of the Confartigianato research office assume damage to the EastWest interchange of 36 billion. To all this we must add the difficulty in energy supplies (Qatar suspended liquefied gas shipments last week), the White House announced the day before yesterday the choice to reduce LNG supplies to Europe. And fortunately, European underground storage facilities are 90% full. And that winter – last weeks aside – has revealed itself with moderate temperatures.

Certainly the funnel created by the attacks by Iranian drones, homemade missiles and kamikaze boats led by Yemenis in kilts and slippers forced us to move from one emergency to another. Before we were all watching the “skirmishes” between Russians and Ukrainians . The October 7 assault by Hamas guerrillas against southern Israel has shifted priorities to the heart of the Mediterranean. And in the heart of Mare Nostrum we are. It is no coincidence that the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, has already put his hands forward: «Italy has the capabilities to take command of the European mission in the Red Sea». Minister Crosetto’s hearing is already scheduled for next Thursday to present «the provision of personnel and resources of the Armed Forces for participation in the European Union mission to guarantee the trade routes on the Red Sea».

At the moment our country has deployed two latest generation units: the second Italian military ship took position at the beginning of January in the waters of the Red Sea threatened by Houthi attacks. The frigate “Federico Martinengo” quickly joined the “Virginio Fasan”, deployed in the area around Christmas. The next step will be to strengthen the presence also to intervene, if necessary, with greater air support. Probably by resorting to American logistical structures in the area (from the United Arab Emirates to the Israeli bases overlooking the southern offshoot of the state, Eilat). Certainly the concentration of coordinated Western naval units and military forces will contribute to restoring the normal navigability of the canal. Also because in addition to the obvious international economic mess, there is a local problem on the horizon that should not be underestimated.

In Suez between July and September the transit fees applied to passing ships increased by 100.2%, to 2.7 billion dollars. Cairo – already dealing with a delicate crisis with its Israeli neighbors and inconvenient Palestinian cousins ​​(whom they do not intend to welcome even into the Sinai desert) – cannot afford to lose the constant revenue from this “ATM” of passage freight. Egyptian President al Sisi already has his work cut out for him keeping the fundamentalists at bay at bay.

The cuts in supplies of Ukrainian wheat (a generally low-cost product which constitutes a large part of the population’s diet) had already alarmed the former soldier who is now at the helm of one of the most populous states in North Africa. A prolonged reduction in economic remittances from naval traffic could trigger new unnecessary tensions. The famous “Arab Spring” ended with regime changes but essentially the population has to deal with growing poverty and the only option today is still to escape to Europe. In short, Italy has a primary interest in managing not only the Maghreb front, but also guaranteeing supplies for an economy like ours which is experiencing transformation. Billions of GDP are dancing. A few numbers are enough to understand the extent of the damage already ascertained. Standard 40-foot container freight rates increased by 400% in 3 months. With increases in marine insurance as well. Completing the circumnavigation of the Cape of Good Hope involves an extension of 15/18 days of navigation. And an average increase per ship of $1 million. Costs that will end up being passed on to consumers. If the essential components for our companies were to start missing, we would not be able to meet deliveries, losing customers and the related turnover. Is it clear why Crosetto is pushing to take control – perhaps alternating with the French – of the “Suez mission”?