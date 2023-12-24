Suffered from a brain tumor

#Suffered #brain #tumor

fullscreenWilhelm dreams of becoming an air traffic controller. Photo: Maria Rosenlöf

Wilhelm has gone through tough treatments for about a year.

Now he undergoes his last chemotherapy treatment, celebrates a quiet Christmas with his family and dreams of becoming an air traffic controller.

– It is my absolute highest dream, he says.

Over a year ago, life looked completely different for Wilhelm Helander. He was a perfectly healthy and happy 13-year-old.

– I played a lot of tennis and went to school. I rarely had a cold and had hardly ever been sick to my stomach, I shook most things off. I had never been to a hospital.

He played tennis at a high level and the family, who actually lived on Åland at the time, were in Spain so he could focus on the sport. It was also then that his life changed completely.

Wilhelm suddenly began to see poorly in the distance. He went to an optician, who said his vision was perfect. But soon after that it just got worse and worse.

– We were sitting in the car when he said he saw double; “now I see two signs in the distance”. It felt uncomfortable and strange, says Wilhelm’s mother Frida Helander.

At the time, she didn’t know it was the first sign of a brain tumor.

She and Wilhelm’s father Patrik booked Wilhelm into an ophthalmologist. He went there one day after school.

– Then he never came home again.

full screenWilhelm played tennis at a high level and the family lived in Spain in the fall of 2022 so he could focus on the sport. Photo: Private

“Be terrified”

The doctor saw a high blood pressure on the brain and said it was serious. Three days later Wilhelm was taken by air ambulance to Turku in Finland where he underwent surgery.

– I didn’t understand what happened. I was just terrified, the world is turning upside down, he says.

They had discovered a tumor in the brain that was pressing against the so-called spinal canal, where spinal fluid goes from the brain to the spine. Stryps administration puts you straight into a coma, the situation was therefore acute.

– All this happened in one week, from living a normal life to being admitted to the hospital with a life-threatening condition, says Frida.

When Wilhelm woke up after the nine-hour operation, he could not walk or eat by himself, and he still saw double. Ahead of him lay several months of tough recovery.

– It felt like a nightmare and it feels like that to this day, that you never wake up from it, he says.

full screenWilhelm was taken by ambulance to Turku. In his case, it was the vision that was the first sign that something was wrong: The whole process was very strange. That he went from healthy and energetic to having something life-threatening in his head. But it’s something that I’ve learned now, that the brain tumor is something that sneaks up and that it’s quite acute once you get symptoms, says Frida. Photo: Private

“Has felt overpowered”

Then came the next shocking news for the family. The tumor that was surgically removed was malignant. Wilhelm had suffered from Medulloblastoma, which occurs in the cerebellum and is the most common form of malignant brain tumors in children. The doctors also discovered metastases in the brain.

– It took a while for us to take it in, and to understand what it meant, says Frida.

– I think it felt like they made it up, that it couldn’t be right. That it wasn’t real, says Wilhelm.

In December last year, he received his first chemotherapy course of several. He has also undergone radiation therapy. The year of treatments has been tough and demanding.

– It has felt overwhelming. It is inhumane to cope with something like this. I barely hang on, says Wilhelm.

Don’t know anything about the future

Lots of breakdowns, vomiting, extreme fatigue and tube feeding. For him, it has not only been physically tough, but also psychologically. From being active, going to school and hanging out with friends to being listless and spending time in hospital.

– It doesn’t end. It’s something every day, all the time. I don’t even get an hour break. If you haven’t been there, it’s impossible to understand.

Frida and father Patrik have felt enormous helplessness and powerlessness.

– You want to switch places with him. There is nothing we can do to alleviate, or remove the evil. The only thing we could do is try to cheer and find small glimmers of light. You feel very inadequate.

Neither the doctors nor they have been able to promise anything, or give a date when everything will turn around.

– We know nothing about the future. All we can do is hope, and take it one day at a time.

full screen Father Patrik, mother Frida, little brother Didrik and Wilhelm. Wilhelm has additional siblings. Photo: Maria Rosenlöf

Last cure: “Big, of course”

Now, however, Wilhelm has started his last chemotherapy treatment, he will receive the last course on January 4. He will then be followed up every three months as the risk of relapse is high.

– It’s big, of course. But it would have felt bigger if I had been completely done forever. But it will be nice to be done with all chemotherapy and strange side effects.

This year, he hopes for a quiet Christmas Eve at home with his family and to avoid throwing up – which he did last Christmas.

– Hopefully I’ll be reasonably well.

full screen”As a parent, I am fascinated and impressed by how children who are affected find themselves in their new existence, that they find ways to relate to “now this is how it is”. They have enormous strength, even if they shouldn’t have to possess those powers,” says Frida. Photo: Maria Rosenlöf

“Shut up when I hear the word”

Unlike six months ago, Wilhelm is doing well, although he is not close to feeling like before everything happened. He can walk again, although his energy is limited, and his vision is restored.

– I am more mentally stable. But I still can’t say I have cancer, I cringe every time I hear that word. It is unpleasant.

– I have been incredibly scared, and I still am.

How do you see the future?

– That is a big question mark, I think. But I have hopes of having the strength to go to school and be with friends. It really is a dream. To just live like a normal child who is not sick.

He also misses tennis, and would like to stand on a tennis court and hit some shots. If he can think even further ahead, he wants to work as an air traffic controller. After three days at Arlanda with the help of the organization “Min stora dag”, he is more confident than before.

– The dream lives on, it is stronger now. That is my absolute highest dream.

FACT

Wilhelm’s collection for the Children’s Cancer Fund

Here you will find Wilhelm’s collection for research into brain tumors in children.

Brain tumor in children

Brain and spinal cord tumors (CNS tumors) make up 30 percent of all tumors in children and adolescents.

About half of CNS tumors are benign and the other half malignant. This means that both treatment and prognosis differ greatly.

The three most common types of CNS tumors in children and adolescents are Ependymoma, Glioma and Medulloblastoma. The symptoms of a brain tumor vary depending on the location of the tumor and the age of the child.

Around 15–20 children in Sweden are affected every year by medulloblastoma, which Wilhelm has.

The symptoms are mainly due to increased pressure in the brain caused by the tumor. Headache, nausea, fatigue and balance problems are common symptoms but they can also be more non-specific.

Overall long-term survival has generally improved. Increasing attention is therefore directed towards trying to develop treatments, not only for increased survival, but also to minimize the consequences of the tumor and the treatment.

Source: The Children’s Cancer Foundation

