Suicide Squad is getting a bunch of extras after launch

#Suicide #Squad #bunch #extras #launch

It is clear that the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will only be the tip of the iceberg for the game, now that Rocksteady has revealed the post-launch roadmap. After launch, four seasons of extras will follow, with new characters, story elements, locations and more.

According to the studio, the roadmap will be “one of the most generous, player-friendly post-launch experiences ever.” For example, Rocksteady wants to launch two story-driven episodes every season. In it you will find a new character, a new environment and brand new equipment.

The first season puts players in control of The Joker. The character’s introduction comes as Elseworlds, a variation on the Multiverse, lands countless villains in the dimension of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The Joker has his own weapons, moves and even his own story. What’s cool is that the episodes will always be part of the game. And not be considered legacy content over time like in Destiny 2.

The best news? All those extras are added to the game for free. If you purchase Suicide Squad, you will receive all new features from all seasons for free. The only place in the game where you can spend real money is the in-game store. Where only cosmetic items are offered. According to the studio, none of the playable post-launch additions are hidden behind a paywall or battle pass.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hits shelves on February 2. And will therefore receive a lot more in the coming months.