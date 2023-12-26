Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: Deathstroke is a good choice

#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #Deathstroke #good #choice

Rocksteady’s next game (which was originally supposed to be released in May, but Warner moved it to 2024, while it remains a live service) will also be expanded after its release.

Rocksteady didn’t escape the leaks either. It is said that there will be a horde mode, larger team fights against stronger bosses (raids), and similar to Gambit seen in Destiny 2, there may be a 4v4v4v4 multiplayer experience. Still, Deathstroke joining Task Force X may be the most interesting innovation, and it was revealed from the game’s code that he will be added alongside Killer Frost and Killer Croc. There will be four first-day characters (Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot), but Rocksteady has already confirmed that they will expand the cast after release.

While they haven’t said how many new characters are planned, perhaps we can expect one per season. Deathstroke is a popular character due to his appearance in comics and on TV (Teen Titans), although Slade Wilson was brilliantly played by Joe Manganiello, the DCEU did not use him in the movies so that he had a more serious role. On the other hand, due to its popularity in the game, Rocksteady can increase attention for its product later on.

We last saw him in Batman: Arkham Knight, but even then we only fought him in a vehicle, and before that we could fight him in the classic way in Batman: Arkham Origins. His joining Task Force X seems logical in the Arkham universe, as in the scene after the cast list in Batman: Arkham Origins, Amanda Waller offers him a position on the team. Building on this, Rocksteady can say that Slade has accepted the position and is only working for Waller during the main story.

Deathstroke can be used by Rocksteady in case of an emergency, i.e. if the dog is not interested in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, then the studio can expand with him, since he can use any firearm as an assassin and mercenary, and he can excel in close combat with his swords, but his wall climbing, double jumping and parkour could also be used…

Source: GameRant